Find out who is the pastor responsible for the rumor that the PT will close churches – 08/15/2022

Fake news has spread like wildfire in evangelical temples in recent weeks; without anyone knowing how the “news” came about that, if Lula returns to government, the PT will close the churches.

As absurd as this may seem, most of the faithful believed it, as was found in a month-long survey carried out by CBN radio.

This rumor is capable of causing more damage to the PT’s campaign than all the money trucks to buy votes, which have already started to be poured by the government, in a country where 31% of the population is formed by evangelicals, according to a Datafolha survey. 2019, in the first year of Bolsonaro’s government.

Today, the index should be much higher, with the multiplication of temples throughout Brazil, forming the biggest support base for the president, which explains the offensive of his campaign in this niche of the electorate, with the participation of Michelle, the first lady terribly evangelical.

With the biggest dick face, without citing any concrete fact, the Bolsonaro deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), one of the closest to President Bolsonaro, admitted to CBN that he is responsible for the fear campaign spread with this story that Lula is going to close evangelical churches.

“We talked about the risk of persecution, which can culminate in the closing of churches. I have to warn my flock that there is a wolf prowling around us, who wants to eat our sheep through deceit and subtlety. The overwhelming majority of churches are announcing to their faithful: let us be careful”.

In the religious war of “good against evil” declared by the president, in the current election campaign demons, evil spirits, herds, wolves and sheep occupy the place formerly occupied by government programs and promises to improve the living conditions of the people.

In the latest Datafolha survey, is the result of this offensive: Bolsonaro would surpass PT by 10 percentage points (43% to 33%) in an election with only the votes of evangelical voters. An article published today in the newspaper O Globo reports that “among dozens of faithful heard by CBN, none could explain where the rumors of the `threat from the left’ came from, but most believe them”.

Just as they must also believe that electronic voting machines are unreliable and that Brazilian homes are threatened by “communism”, if the PT returns to power, as the president repeats, day in and day out.

Like Feliciano, a pastor of the Assembly of God, Bolsonaro also doesn’t bother to present evidence of his complaints because the flock simply believes everything his “myth” says.

“If the left enters, they will try to do that, because they don’t like evangelicals. I’ve seen a candidate on social media saying he’s going to ban preaching in public squares”, says Fátima Dantas, from the Pari Foursquare Church community.

What social media did she see this on? Which candidate spoke such heresy? It does not matter. In the parallel world where Felicianos and Bolsonaros thrive, fake news is part of the landscape and circulates like a virus without a vaccine. The aim is to create confusion, fear, insecurity and, if possible, chaos if the outcome of the polls is unfavorable to them.

Without realizing the seriousness of this rumor among the poorest strata of the population, Lula’s campaign communication coordinator, Edinho Silva, says that the spread of fake news in temples has already been identified and the PT is studying ways to counter it.

“The news, besides being false, is absurd. It was Lula who regulated, in 2003, the freedom of constitution of churches in the country. If there is anyone who governed respecting religiosity, especially evangelical religion, it was him.”

While the PT studies, rumors spread and, with each passing day, the damage to the PT campaign increases, which is still looking for a way to dialogue with the evangelical segment, that is, a third of the electorate, six weeks before the election.

It seems that no one remembers the downfall in the 1989 presidential campaign, when Fernando Collor used the same methods to instill fear in the population and rumors spread that the PT would occupy houses and lands, and many people also believed it.

In addition to the academic analyzes of political scientists, it is often in this underworld of disinformation, now amplified on social networks, that an election can often be decided.

As the Bolsonarista pastor Marco Feliciano himself teaches, “let’s be careful”.

After the gate is broken open, it is difficult to prove to the herd that the pig’s snout is not taken and the earth is not flat.

Life goes on.

