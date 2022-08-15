First of two cold fronts brings rain and risk of thunderstorms

The weather has already started to change this Sunday in Rio Grande do Sul with an increase in cloud cover and rain in some regions with areas of instability that advanced from Northeast Argentina and entered with rain and thunderstorms during the morning through the western border of Rio Grande do Sul. .

TIME | Animated lightning map shows discharges in Rio Grande do Sul between 2 pm and 6 pm this Sunday by the GLM sensor of the GOES-16 satellite. Follow the rays at https://t.co/JSCib3FUN7. pic.twitter.com/h1X4DYpeKn — MetSul.com (@metsul) August 14, 2022

In Porto Alegre, Father’s Day had blue skies with high clouds in the morning, but with areas of instability in the interior and the increase in cloudiness over the state, the sky became overcast in the afternoon, which the smothering increased even further. The temperature this Sunday in the capital ranged between 11.3ºC and 26.7ºC, above the maximum in Campo Bom, which is not common.

TIME | The weather starts to change in Porto Alegre. In the morning, blue sky and high clouds ingress. In the afternoon, overcast sky. photographs of @fernao_berthold and @GabrielCDegani. pic.twitter.com/sTM7v1N9UG — MetSul.com (@metsul) August 14, 2022

The big change in the weather in Rio Grande do Sul takes place this Monday with the advance of a cold front from Argentina and that, in the early evening of this Sunday, was acting between the North of Patagonia and the province of Buenos Aires.

The cold front brings many clouds, rain and thunderstorms in the morning in the West and South of the state, while in the North Half the sun appears with clouds. In the central strip of the state, which includes Porto Alegre, sun and clouds with a chance of isolated and fleeting rain.

The front advances through the gaucho territory between the afternoon and the night, which will bring rain and thunderstorms to all regions until the end of this Monday. Risk of locally heavy rain and isolated storms of wind and hail in the displacement of the cold front across the state, since the data indicate potential for clouds with storm characteristics. In Porto Alegre and region, the greatest instability on Monday will occur at night, at the end of the day.

In the West and South, where it rains early on, the temperature rises less. In the Center and in the North Half, muggy weather with gusts of North wind. MetSul Meteorologia warns that the North wind gusts in some points before the rain can be of strong intensity, reaching values ​​between 70 km/h and 90 km/h, which will strongly raise the temperature.

On Tuesday, the cold front moves further north with lots of clouds and rain in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and points in the west and south of São Paulo. In the rest of the Gaucho territory, the weather tends to improve. When advancing north, the frontal system will cause heavy rain locally and isolated storms are not ruled out, especially in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The map above shows the MetSul WRF model rain forecast through 9 am on Wednesday. This and other models of rain can be consulted with two to four daily updates by the subscriber in our maps section. These rain totals will not be definitive for the week, as the second cold front between Thursday and Friday will bring more rain in Brazil.

The second cold front will advance through the Center-South of Brazil between Thursday and Friday, preceding a strong polar air massand should bring rain accompanied by storms, with a high risk of windstorms, in several states in the South, Midwest and Southeast of Brazil.