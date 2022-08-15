Five large state-owned companies exit the New York Stock Exchange

Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced on Friday that they will withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the US. Together, the companies have $318.5 billion in market value. The companies that requested delisting from their American Depository Shares (ADS) are: China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co., China Petroleum, Chemical Corp., Aluminum Corp. and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (SCRC, equivalent to the Brazilian CVM) commented on the decisions. “Listing and delisting are common practices in the capital market. According to the announcements from these companies, they have strictly complied with relevant US rules and regulations since they were listed on US markets, and delisting decisions were made for commercial considerations,” a CSRC official said in response to the news outlet. Xinhua.

“These companies are listed on multiple markets and only a small portion of their securities are traded on US markets,” the official added. The delisting plan will not hamper these companies’ ability to raise funds through domestic and foreign capital markets, he said.

Beijing and Washington are in talks to resolve a long-running audit dispute that could result in Chinese companies being expelled from US stock exchanges if they fail to comply with US auditing rules, Russian news agency Sputnik reports.

The companies’ announcements come with two more years to go before the deadline the US has given Chinese companies to accept oversight from US regulatory authorities.

Source: Commercial Monitor