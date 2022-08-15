Fla’s rout shakes Athletico’s morale for the Copa do Brasil

With an overwhelming second half, Flamengo ran over Athletico-PR and won 5-0 at Marcanã, this Sunday (14), for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. Fabricio Bruno, with his first two goals for the club, Lázaro, Ayrton Lucas and Pedro defined the rout, which featured three assists from Marinho in corner kicks. With the victory, Fla went to 39 points and took the vice-leadership of the championship.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha discussed whether today’s rout can influence the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada. In the first match, Rubro-Negro smashed, but the score was 0 to 0. In Rocha’s opinion, although the context of the fourth is different, the elastic score served to shake the confidence of the Hurricane.

“This rout can create an infernal atmosphere in the Arena, and Felipão is a master at it, the fans themselves have rivalries with Flamengo, so this atmosphere will be created. But at the same time, there will be fear, Athletico has already suffered at Maracanã in the first leg, today it was all closed in the first half and when he wanted to leave he had a rout. It serves to shake Athletico’s confidence.”

“It was an important victory for the Brazilian Championship and to give morale to this fourth game. This game has a weight, but Wednesday is another story. Athletico will play life, I don’t imagine an easy game, it will be complicated and exhausting” , analyzed Rocha.

RMP agrees that the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal will be different, but he also believes that the Maracanã tour increases Flamengo’s confidence.

“Wednesday is another story, the guys will enter now with even more blood in their eyes, but that gave a very high morale, the reserve Flamengo walked against the reserve Athletico-PR. It was a real massacre.”

The next edition of Flamengo live will be on Wednesday (17), right after the match against Athletico-PR, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLin the Score app UOLon Flamengo’s page on UOL Esporte or on the channel of UOL Esporte on Youtube.