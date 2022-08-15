Focus Report: Market raises inflation forecast for 2023 and 2024

The financial market continues to revise downward the projection for this year’s inflation, but raise that of the next (and now it has started to see a higher IPCA even in 2024), show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (15) .

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 dropped from 7.11% to 7.02% in one week, but for 2023 it rose from 5.36% to 5.38% and for 2024, from 3.30% to 3.41%. A month ago, forecasts were 7.54%, 5.20% and 3.30%, respectively.

It is the 7th week followed by a drop in the forecast for this year’s inflation and the 18th with an increase for next year. The increase to 2024, on the other hand, indicates a de-anchoring of market expectations in relation to the Central Bank’s target.

Inflation off target

The market forecast for the IPCA for this and next year is outside the BC target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (that is: it will be met if the index stays between 2% and 5% this year and between 1.75% and 4.75% the next).

If the projected scenario occurs, the target will be missed for three consecutive years (in 2021, Brazil’s official inflation index closed the year at 10.06%). In addition, the market also predicts an IPCA above the center of the target in 2024, as the target is 3.00%, also with a margin of 1.5 percentage points, and will be met if it stays between 1.5% and 4, 5%).

Projections are out of line with those of the Central Bank, which estimates inflation of 6.8% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023 and 2.7% for 2024. In other words: unlike the market, the monetary authority believes in an IPCA within the target next year and below the target center the following year.

IPCA forecast 2022 2023 2024 Marketplace 7.02% 5.38% 3.41% central bank 6.8% 4.6% 2.7% BC target 3.5% (from 2% to 5%) 3.25% (from 1.75% to 4.75%) 3% (from 1.5% to 4.5%)

GDP, Selic and dollar

The forecast for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose marginally for 2022, 2023 and 2024: from 1.98% to 2.00% this year, from 0.40% to 0.41% next year and from 1 70% to 1.80% in the following, points out the weekly survey of the Central Bank with more than 100 financial institutions.

While forecasting higher inflation in 2023 and 2024, the market maintained its estimates for the Selic rate for the next few years: 13.75% at the end of 2022, 11% at the end of 2023 and 8.00% at the end of 2024 , in line with BC projections.

This indicates that the market expects a stronger IPCA than the monetary authority in the coming years if the current interest rate policy is maintained (the BC indicated in the Copom minutes that it may continue to raise the Selic rate at the next committee meeting, in September, but that intends to end the bullish cycle at the current level).

For the exchange rate, financial institutions consulted by the Central Bank maintained forecasts for December 2022, 2023 and 2024 at US$ 1 = R$ 5.20, R$ 5.10 and R$ 5.10, respectively, for the third week then.

