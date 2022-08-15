Former Konami employee comments on PT’s situation at the time

Facebook

Eight years after demo deletion ENthe former Konami employee who was tasked with removing the teaser from the PS Store broke her silence.

In a series of tweets, then-Konami leader, Pearl L, identified himself and said he wished things hadn’t happened the way they did. She also revealed how much of a headache it was to follow the orders she was given, considering the amount of work it took to remove. EN from the store and then ensure that the redownload option was also blocked.

“I helped set up this product in the store, fake companies and all,” wrote Pearl (via VGC and PlayStation LifeStyle). “And I was the one who called Sony to ask them to take it down and block downloads again. That was a super fun conversation,” he says wryly.

In subsequent tweets, Pearl engaged with her followers and revealed that the order to block downloads again required Sony engineers to look for workarounds, which was “annoying” because the company had already gone through so many “operational exceptions” to configure. the teaser. Despite being in a tough spot, Pearl says Sony was fantastic to work with.

“Believe me, I wish it had been different too,” Pearl added. “It was definitely a lot of fun planning this cool secret thing for the fans. It was amazing to see everyone coming together to try to figure out the experience and to see them come out with so much love for it!”

Pearl has since made her Twitter profile private, presumably after realizing the amount of conversation her tweets generated.