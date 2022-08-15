Fortaleza 1 x 0 Ceará for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Fortaleza won the Clássico-Rei against Ceará by 1 to 0 today (14), at Arena Castelão, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão, and won the third consecutive victory in the competition. The result made the team out of the relegation zone after 20 straight matches. The game was marked by a scare involving the side Victor Luis, from Vozão, who had to leave the field in an ambulance after a blow to the head.

The victory makes Leão do Pici climb two positions in the table and occupy the 15th place, with 24 points added. In 14th is Vozão, with 25 points. Moses, at 16′ of the first half scored the only goal of the game.

It went well: Britez

Brítez, from Fortaleza, dominated the right-back and prevailed in all the attacks of the rival team, especially the midfielder Mendoza, who rarely managed to get past the defender.

Sorry: Richard Coelho

Richard Coelho missed long balls throughout the game. The player entered the field after experiencing drama throughout the week. His brother, Ryan Coelho, 19, died after becoming ill during a futsal match in São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG).

Victor Luis leaves by ambulance

In the ball dispute in the 36th minute of the second stage, Victor Luis suffered a shock when fighting for the ball with teammate Lucas Ribeiro and collapsed on the field. Athletes from both teams took off their shirts and swung to ventilate their teammate who needed, already awake, to be immobilized and removed from the field in an ambulance.

Victor Luis is served on the Castelão lawn, during the match between Fortaleza and Ceará Image: Reproduction/Premiere

Ceará can’t go out with the ball

As usual in Vozão’s last matches, the team from Ceará had difficulty getting the ball out and getting rid of the tricolor marking. Vina and Mendoza even managed to submit on a few occasions, but always with great difficulty because of the marking of Benevenuto and Titi.

Provocations from both sides

After having a fight with a fan in the elimination of Ceará to São Paulo on Thursday (10), for the Copa Sudamericana, Fortaleza fans did not forgive Vina and shouted “popcorn” to the player. The midfielder, who missed a penalty in that game, in response, made a “C” (from Series C) to the rival crowd.

Stronghold seeks attack

Fortaleza looked more for the attack, although it was quite dispersed, mainly in the sector dominated by Lucas Sasha. Despite that, he knew how to take advantage of the rival’s weaknesses and put pressure on the ball out. A bigger example was the goal of the team that left after Galhardo disputed the ball at the entrance of the area, the ball left for Moisés, who finished and swung the nets.

Breathe the Lion of Pici

Fortaleza finally left Z4 after 20 straight rounds in sticking. The team didn’t know what it was like to breathe a sigh of relief since the first round, in which they finished in 16th place. Since then, it has sunk in the zone and only managed to recover now after a draw and three straight victories.

exalted spirits

A quick confusion engulfed the game. Nino Paraíba and Gabriel Lacerda, both from Ceará, and Marcelo Benevenuto and Thiago Galhardo, from Fortaleza, were surprised after a fight in the 34th minute of the first stage. As a result of the pushing and cursing, the four were yellowed.

Confusion resulted in four yellowed players Image: Reproduction/Premiere

next games

Ceará returns to the field, away from home, to face Red Bull Bragantino, next Sunday (21), at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the Brasileirão. Fortaleza faces Fluminense on Wednesday (17), at 8 pm, for the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET:

CEARÁ 0 x 1 FORTALEZA

Competition: Brazilian Serie A, 22nd round

Date and time: August 14, 2022 (Sunday), at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Castelão, Fortaleza (CE).

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima

Auxiliaries: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor and Jorge Eduardo Bernardi

Yellow cards: Nino Paraíba, Gabriel Lacerda (CEA); Marcelo Benevenuto, Thiago Galhardo, José Welison (FOR)

goals: Moses (FOR), at 16′ of the 1st T

CEARÁ: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Marcos Victor (Lucas Ribeiro), Gabriel Lacerda, Victor Luis (Bruno Pacheco), Richard Coelho, Richardson (Erick), Guilherme Castilho, Vina (Lima), Mendoza and Matheus Peixoto (Vásquez). Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba, José Welison, Lucas Sasha, Ronald (Hercules), Moisés (Depietri), Thiago Galhardo (Fabrício Baiano) and Robson (Matheus Vargas). Technician: Juan Vojvoda.