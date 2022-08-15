Fortaleza fan is beaten and dragged in car

A young man wearing the Fortaleza shirt was dragged by a car this Sunday morning, 14, on Avenida Gov. Parsifal Barroso, in the capital of Ceará. According to information obtained by THE PEOPLEthe men inside the vehicle wore Ceará’s shirt and even stepped on the victim’s head while dragging her.

The violence takes place on the day the two teams face each other, in Clássico-Rei valid for the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The young man who was attacked is 37 years old and was left with injuries to his body and head, needing to be taken to a medical unit. Information is from the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE).

According to a resident of the region who witnessed the scene, whose identity will be kept anonymous, he was on the avenue when he saw the young man, who was on a bicycle, being dragged by a car. According to a source, the victim appeared to be trapped in the door of the vehicle.

The resident also emphasizes that a man got out of the car and “hanged” on the side of it to aggressively step on the boy’s head. Behind the car there were motorcycles driven by other people who were also wearing Ceará’s blouse.

The population who witnessed what happened shouted for the aggression to end, but the car continued dragging the young man. According to an anonymous person, a police car followed the vehicle and gunshots were heard, but the informant did not see what happened due to the distance of the cars.

All the action would have taken place around 10:30 am today. “Honestly, I don’t even know if this boy escaped. (…) It’s a really big violence, which scares anyone”, the informant also stressed.

Suspects of the attack on the fan have not been identified



wanted by THE PEOPLE, the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) reported that it became aware of the “riot generated on the avenue” and sent vehicles to the scene. According to the organ, the man was assaulted by bikers and was left with injuries to his body and head.

The victim, however, was “consciously rescued to a hospital unit after the fact”. When asked about the possibility of the fight having been motivated by a brawl between supporters, the institution stated that “the motivation of the crime is still not known”.

The agency did not confirm whether shots were fired during the action. Suspects have not yet been identified.

