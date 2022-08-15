Freya walrus, who became a star in Norway, was sacrificed | World

The walrus Freya, which became Norway’s summer star after settling in the Oslo fjord, has been euthanized, officials announced Sunday.

“The decision to cull it was made on the basis of a global assessment of the threat it posed to human security,” Frank Bakke-Jensen, head of the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate, said in a statement.

The Freya walrus on July 18, 2022 — Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB / AFP

“We studied in detail all possible solutions and concluded that we could not guarantee the welfare of the animal in any way,” he added.

Authorities announced a few days ago the possibility of euthanizing this 600-kilogram mammal after their pleas for people to stop visiting it were to no avail.

The walrus Freya (named after a goddess of love and beauty from Norse mythology) was first spotted in the Norwegian capital’s fjord on July 17, and has since become an attraction for spectators.

Morça Freya on boats on a beach in Norway — Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB / AFP

Although, according to authorities, the walrus is not a threat to humans, it can attack if it feels in danger.

Between two long naps (these animals can sleep up to 20 hours a day), Freya was filmed hunting birds and sleeping on top of boats that sank under her weight.