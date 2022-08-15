From BRL 6 thousand

The franchise system configures the sale of the right to use a trademark or patent. In this way, the franchisor grants the franchisee the right to distribute its products or services. According to the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), the Brazilian franchise market earned R$43 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Many entrepreneurs choose to invest in the franchise sector due to certain advantages, such as personalized marketing, a complete and consolidated business structure, among other issues. And despite what many think, investing in franchises can be cheap. Next, check out 43 cheap franchises to invest in.

43 cheap franchises to invest

My Quitandinha

This is a network of autonomous mini-markets, which works under the honest market concept. The units operate 24 hours a day, and there is no need for employees to intermediate purchases. The initial investment is R$ 42 thousand, with a return of 10 to 18 months.

boali

Network that aims to promote healthy eating, with kiosks and physical stores. The investment starts at R$105 thousand, with a return of up to 18 months.

cake house

Homemade cake chain, which offers a multitude of flavors to its customers. The total initial investment is R$ 95 thousand, with a return of up to 24 months.

Mr. fit

Franchise of healthy and differentiated meals, such as banana biomass stroganoff. It has an initial investment from R$ 6 thousand, including the franchise fee, and a return on investment of 4 to 12 months.

Poke Menu

Fresh food chain, with healthy eating options with vegan and vegetarian options. In the dark kitchen model, the initial investment starts at R$65,000, with a payback period of 9 to 15 months.

Sterna Café

Business focused on preparation and delivery, with an initial investment of R$ 89,750.00. A return on investment of 18 to 36 months is expected.

Juices S/A

This is a healthy food franchise that offers juices, salads, natural sandwiches, açaí and tapioca. The initial investment is R$105 thousand, including the franchise fee, with a payback period of 22 to 30 months.

yogoberry

Frozen yogurt network. The franchisee only needs, in this case, to manage the franchise from an operational, administrative and commercial point of view. The initial investment is R$105 thousand, with a return of 18 to 24 months.

Green Nation Network

Network of natural products stores whose purpose is to transform habits. It has an initial investment from R$ 11,900 thousand, with a return of 6 to 16 months.

Coxinha in the Pot

This is a fast-food franchise that specializes in mini coxinha, but also has other products. It has an initial investment from R$ 65 thousand, with a return in up to 18 months.

slimming

Slimming and body aesthetics network, which provides a detox, redox, reindox and balance protocol to its clients. In this case, a minimum investment of R$100,000 is required, with a payback period of 6 to 12 months.

Yes! cosmetics

Perfumery, body and facial care, makeup and accessories franchise. It provides a R$70,000 capsule model, with equipment, stock, systems and freight. For return on what was invested, the term is 15 to 18 months.

botocenter

Franchise network for the B and C classes, which provides aesthetic procedures with botulinum toxin, “Botox”. Investment from R$97 thousand is required. In this case, the return is within 24 months.

Home Angels

Home Angels is the largest network of supervised adult, elderly and child caregivers in Latin America. The total initial investment ranges from R$45,000 to R$89,000, and the return is from 12 months.

Health Access

Franchise of popular clinics, being an affordable alternative to more popular classes. It requires an investment of R$96,129.38, with a return from the 16th month.

GOU Dental

Network of dental clinics. Investment of R$30 thousand, including installations, with an estimated return in just 3 months.

odontolatin

Network of dental clinics, with an emphasis on aesthetic treatments. Investments from R$29 thousand are expected, with a return of 6 to 24 months.

take care

Franchise network for training caregivers, in a nursing technician course. Investment from R$35 thousand, with a return of 12 to 18 months.

scarred

Wound prevention and treatment business, which offers the following models: outpatient, hospital and home. Investment from R$55 thousand and return in 12 months.

Make space

Makeup store chain at affordable prices. An initial investment of R$ 95 thousand is estimated, in addition to a return between 12 and 18 months.

DryWash

Network of services and cleaning products, paint repair and automotive hygiene. It requires an investment of R$63 thousand in the store model and a return of 12 to 24 months is expected.

UltraEco

Dry car wash network, using wax. It has a total initial investment from R$15,500, and an expected return of 6 to 18 months.

Easy Quota

Business specialized in consortium and insurance, serving people who wish to become owners of their own business. It requires an investment of R$13,997.00, and has a payback period of 6 to 12 months.

EasyCred

Network of payroll loans and financing, serving those who need credit. Requires investment from R$17,880.00, with an expected return in up to 6 months.

Analytical Prospect

Business based on offering a database of the main companies and professionals in health, agribusiness, civil construction and business. It requires an investment from R$50 thousand and guarantees a return in up to 6 months.

BidonCred

Insurance and credit network in several areas, such as condominiums, engineering, vehicle fleets and life insurance. Requires investment from R$15,590.00, with a payback period of 2 to 3 months.

Rural Paid

Multibusiness platform, with an innovative model in agribusiness. Rural Pago offers four types of services to its customers, namely consortium, rural credit, insurance and photovoltaic solar energy. This business requires an initial investment of R$53,046.25, and expects returns after 3 months.

dot bank

Process automation company, such as payment and receipt. It provides management software to other companies, making their day-to-day easier. In the Light Model, it requires an investment of R$2,212.00. The payback occurs from 03 to 12 months.

dreamy

Franchise network specialized in rural credit that aims to facilitate bureaucratic processes for rural producers. It requires an initial investment from R$23,690.00, and provides a return between 4 and 12 months.

HouseGroup

Reference business in the Vending Machines market. There are already more than 170 own machines installed in Brazil, in addition to owning franchises of brands such as Disney. It requires an initial investment of R$25 for just one machine, with a payback period between 18 and 24 months.

Prudential do Brasil

This is an independent insurer for people. Currently present in all Brazilian regions, Prudential requires an initial investment of R$45 thousand. Returns are expected within 6 months.

NTW Accounting and Business Management

Accounting network that has more than 230 units in Brazil, in addition to others in Africa. In the Start model, it requires an initial investment from R$ 8,195.00. In addition, it is expected to return within 24 months, but not before 12 months.

safe

Insurance business, with more than 1700 units in Brazil. Investment capital starting at R$35,000 is required to receive a return within 12 months.

Sollar Energy Franchise

Company in the photovoltaic sector, which offers renewable energy to companies and homes throughout Brazil. To open a Sollar Energy Franchise, it is necessary to initially invest from R$23,997.00. In addition, the results are in up to 4 months.

Bikasa Real Estate Business

This is a real estate network that works exclusively digitally. There are advantages for the broker, who earns 100% commission and works only from home. An initial investment of R$10,597.00 is expected, and the network guarantees a return of 2 to 5 months.

Solar Project

Solar energy business, which offers home-based business model to its investors. In this sense, an investment of R$ 34 thousand is required, which includes the value for the purchase of a drone, necessary for the activities. According to the franchise, the payback is whoever 12 months.

Love Gifts

Gift franchise chain, with unique options and also creative decorations. An initial investment of R$25,500.00 is required, with an expected return in up to 12 months.

BRCondos

This is a fully technology based condominium management business. The chain requires an investment of R$100,000 and provides a return to the franchisee in 24 to 36 months.

CleanNew

Upholstery cleaning business, which operates in a home-based format. In this case, the franchised professional or an employee goes to the customer with the equipment to perform the cleaning and shielding services of sofas, armchairs, mattresses, chairs, among other items. Investment from R$34 thousand is required, with a return from 6 months.

Home Office Clean

This is a house, apartment and office cleaning network. It provides the customer with a more effective and economical alternative, especially for those who cannot afford to hire an exclusive employee for cleaning. For this franchise, an investment from R$ 15 thousand is required. In addition, it is expected to return in 11 months.

The Kids Club

Network of micro-franchises specialized in teaching English, mainly for children aged 18 months to 12 years. And, as a differential, it offers international certification for students. For the franchise’s home-based model, capital of R$ 23,000 is required, expected to be paid back within 24 months.

SuperGeeks

This is a network of programming and robotics schools, for children and teenagers from 5 to 17 years old. SuperGeeks offers franchisees the Micro Model, starting at R$14,000. In addition, the return is expected in up to 24 months.

