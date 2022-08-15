“From now on, it will be…”; Dorival opens the game and clears doubt from the crowd about Varela and Pulgar

South American reinforcements have not yet debuted and the web has been questioning the coach as to why

Flamengo’s current phase has been cheering the Nation with every game. After another victory in Série A, Rubro-Negro makes a leap in the table and is now the vice leader of the competition. With only nine points behind Palmeiras, the team from Gávea thrashed Athletico Paranaense 5-0 this Sunday (14), at Maracanã. With an eye on the rest of the season, the crowd received the update two more pieces.

Preparing for the decision of the Copa do Brasil, where he will face Athletico again for the return game of the quarterfinals, the coach Dorival Júnior informed about the cases of Varela and Pulgar. According to the professor, the case of the right-back is more advanced and should be related for the next games. The Chilean midfielder should still have to wait a little longer.

“From now on, Varela will be available. We will follow Pulgar during the week. Maybe not yet (play this week), it will probably be the following (week)”reveals Dorival Júnior.

According to the Flamengo coach’s speech, the Chilean Pulgar is still behind in fitness. These athletes who were hired from the European market have not been active since first semester, which requires more caution from the technical committee. The recent injury situation is an internal example at the Club to do things differently. One of the reinforcements of 2021, defender David Luiz, was injured in the second match for Rubro-Negro. Cases like this should be avoided.

“Varela is a little ahead (in the preparation), while Pulgar is a little behind his condition, although he is not bad. What we want is to give him his best condition so that, from the moment he manages to play, be in your best condition”explains the Flamengo coach.