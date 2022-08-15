Futures Ibovespa drops more than 1% after data from China and in line with NY; dollar and interest rise

The Ibovespa futures operate lower in the first trades this Monday (15), after weak data from the Chinese economy and in line with pre-market in New York, in a week marked by the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, in addition to other important indicators of activity that should move bets on interest rates, after the fall in inflation signals the possibility of a less aggressive monetary tightening.

At 9:12 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was down 1.48%, at 111,030 points.

The commercial dollar was up 1.23%, at R$5.135 in purchases and R$5.136 in sales. The dollar futures for August was up 1.03%, at R$5.156.

Futures interest rates are higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.01 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, +0.06pp to 11.84%; DIF27, +0.08 pp, at 11.66%; and DIF29, +0.09 pp, at 11.87%.

On the domestic agenda, the IBC-Br, commonly known as “GDP preview”, rose 0.69% in June compared to May, well above forecast.

On Wall Street, the main indexes operate lower after some positive inflation data helped the main indexes rise and ahead of a big week of gains for retailers.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.54%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.58% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.41%.

Asian markets closed with no defined direction on Monday (15) after industrial production and retail sales data from China for July below expectations. In addition, the People’s Bank of China cut a benchmark interest rate to stimulate the Asian giant’s economy.

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday amid a wave of disappointing economic indicators and heat waves in China, while the surprise interest rate cut by the country’s central bank softened traders’ pessimism. . After the bad data from the Chinese economy, the ADRs (in practice, the shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange) of Vale (VALE3) fall about 3% in the US pre-market.

Meanwhile, markets in India and South Korea are closed for a public holiday on Monday.

European markets operate with slight gains as they struggle to build on a positive trend seen in last week’s close.

European stocks closed higher last Friday as investors digested economic data from the region, including a preliminary UK second-quarter GDP reading, July inflation impressions from France, Spain and Italy and industrial production from euro zone for June.

Ibovespa

“It closed the fourth consecutive week with a strong rise and in a movement that is already well stretched and we continue to wait for the correction. Arrived at resistance and previous top, at 112,500, if it continues without correction, I expect a test in the region of 115,000 points. Next resistance after that would be at 121,000 and support at 109,000.”

Dollar

“Friday’s bar nullified Thursday’s buying force and returned to show a shift to sales. There is no defined trend in the short term, and in the very short term it continues with a downtrend. If today loses Friday’s low, I expect to test at R$5.040 support, which is the next support.”

