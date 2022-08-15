Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Everything that changes in Samsung’s premium headset | Headphones

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro include 24-bit audio with compatible devices, which promises to reproduce more immersive sounds and more detailed music. Next, see the news of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the new phone from Samsung.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro keeps silicone tips and promises ergonomic fit in the ears

The new headset maintains the minimalist look with silicone tips of the Galaxy Buds Pro, being designed to optimize the autonomy of use. According to Samsung, the device is even more comfortable than its original version, and tends to be used for longer hours without disturbing the user’s well-being. In addition to greater comfort, the dimensions of the new headset are about 15% smaller, measuring 1.9 x 2.1 x 1.8 cm. The weight accompanies the reduction in volume, as it has 5.5 g — compared to the 6.3 g of the first phone in the line.

Available in black, white and violet, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a matte finish on its structure, which provides a more premium look. In addition, as the manufacturer suggests, more than 90% of the device’s plastic comes from recyclable materials.

The design even includes the same water resistance certification as its predecessor, the IPX7. This detail frees the user from worry about rain or sweat droplets.

New look of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has matte finishes on the earphones and charging case

As you can see in the datasheet, the Buds Pro 2 has 24-bit audio — but only if used in conjunction with other compatible Samsung devices. This detail tends to make the headset reproduce more immersive sounds and music with more depth, which is a positive differential of the new headset.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has evolved over its predecessor. The Galaxy Buds Pro had Bluetooth version 5.0, but the new device already has the 5.3 variant of the technology.

Another factor that contributes to the sound improvement is the presence of Samsung’s new codec, the SSC HiFi (Samsung Seamless Codec), which allows the headset to deliver more sound data than the Buds Pro. However, the new codec is only compatible with Galaxy smartphones with One UI 4.0 or higher, such as cell phones — also announced at Unpacked 2022 — Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. This means that phones without these specifications will have 16″ audio. bits.

Bluetooth version of the predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Pro, was 5.0

One of the great positives of the Buds Pro range is the active noise cancellation (ANC). The feature receives external sound waves — that is, noise from the environment you are in — and produces new waves with the same amplitude. The result is the blocking of outside sounds and, consequently, greater immersion of the user in the music or podcast they are listening to. On the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, according to Samsung, the ANC has improved by about 40% over its predecessor.

A very useful technology that has remained in the new version of the device is voice detection. With the feature, you don’t have to turn down the music volume if you want to talk to someone: just start the dialogue and the phone will recognize your voice and go into ambient mode. 360 audio is another technology that is also present in the first version of the product. In the new device, the proposal of sound and instrumental effects with cinema quality is maintained, in addition to contributing to the immersion of the user in the content being listened to.

Compatible with Android O(8) smartphones and above with more than 1.5GB of RAM, the Buds 2 Pro even has accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, lobby, touch and voice capture unit sensors. Some headset features, however, may not work with mobile phones from other brands.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro charging case guarantees 29 hours of battery life

The headset’s battery life remains the same on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. With a capacity of 61 mAh, the headphones promise five hours of use with active noise cancellation. With the audible feature off, you can use the device for eight hours.

The battery charging case has 515 mAh, which guarantees up to 29 hours of charging with the ANC off. The set even includes wireless charging.

The device was announced with the original price of US$ 229 in the United States, equivalent to about R$ 1,164 in the direct conversion, without taxes. However, the price that Brazilian consumers will pay is not yet known, as it should only be announced on August 23.

Unpacked 2022 also marked the launch of the new generation of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 foldable cell phone lines. The official price of the new smartphones in Brazil will also be announced on August 23rd. The new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro wearables were also presented at the event.

