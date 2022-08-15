Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: what changes in Samsung foldables | Cell

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of Samsung’s newest folding phones. The brand renewed its line of foldable smartphones during the Unpacked 2022 event. The starting price of the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was set at US$ 1,799 – about R$ 9,220, in the direct conversion and without taxes. There is still no information on availability and pricing, which should be revealed on August 23rd. The members of the Z Fold line, in editions 3 and 4, already accumulate similarities in terms of design, but mark changes that arise with the upgrade of the generation. Check out all the details below.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in 2021 for figures that started at BRL 12,799. With the arrival of the new generation of the cell phone that turns into a tablet when opened, the model can now be purchased on Amazon for R$10,680 — a discount of more than R$2,000. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has not yet been priced in Brazil, but it was launched in the US for the same launch price as the previous version, which could mean that it will also arrive in the country for around R$13,000.

Samsung hasn’t made any major design changes to the new Z Fold range. Thus, the screen of the newly launched model continues along the lines of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with 6.2 inches on the external display and 7.6 on the inside. What changes, however, is the reformulation of the aspect ratio, which went from 24.5:9 to 23:9 on the newest phone – with the proposal to guarantee greater ergonomics for users. As for the resolution, it slightly changes its 2,208 x 1,768 pixels of the inner panel to 2,176 x 1,812 pixels. The variation is also noted on the external display.

Still about the display, it is worth mentioning that both generations have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a factor that guarantees an efficient transition in the images, without leaving any traces on the screen along the movements during the display of games or movies. In common, the phones also feature 2X Dynamic AMOLED as panel technology to ensure deep contrasts and vivid colors.

In terms of structure, the IPX8 certification present in cell phones stands out for the protection it gives to the brand’s foldables. Thus, they can be in contact with water under a depth of up to 1.5 m for 30 minutes.

As mentioned, the design has not undergone major changes between one model and another. Thus, the devices keep the set of external cameras aligned vertically, while camouflaging the selfie lens, present on the internal screen. The other selfie camera, on the outside, is located in a small notch.

The coating is done by Gorilla Glass on the phones, which are also distinguished by the colors of the finish. The Z Fold 3 offers models in silver, dark green and black, while the Z Fold 4 offers cream, graphite and black options.

Galaxy Z Fold camera

The photographic set of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has evolved from the previous model. The main set of the Z Fold 3 had 12 MP on all sensors. The most prominent update took place in the ultra wide camera, which is now 50 MP in the newly launched model. The size of the lenses has also increased in the new version.

Check out the Galaxy Z Fold 4 set:

12 MP main (f/2.2)

50MP Ultra Wide (f/1.8)

10 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4)

Front (outer) 10 MP (f/2.2)

Front (internal) 4 MP (f/1.8)

Following are the sensors of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 :

12 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

12MP telephoto lens (f/2.4

Front (outer) 10 MP (f/2.2)

Front (internal) 4 MP (f/1.8)

As you can see, the ultra-angle sensor, used to make captures from a wider angle, went from 12 MP to 50 MP between one generation and another. The telephoto camera, meanwhile, has dropped from 12 to 10 MP on the new phone. This last sensor helps to take photos with greater ability to get closer, giving the necessary zoom to capture landscapes and distant objects.

In addition to features such as 4K video recording, optical stabilization and optimizations through artificial intelligence, Samsung also offers the ability to shoot from multiple angles simultaneously. The highlight, however, is the internal selfie camera, present in both models, which blends into the screen, becoming almost invisible when not in use.

performance and storage

Regarding performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does well by bringing the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a chip that won nine of the ten places in the ranking of the most powerful cell phones in the world in July 2022, according to AnTuTu. The Z Fold 3 features the Snapdragon 888, a processor that stood out in 2021 smartphones.

To operate in conjunction with Qualcomm’s respectable chips, Samsung provided 12 GB of RAM for each device. It is worth remembering that the greater the space in this sense, the greater the efficiency in the cell’s multitasking processing. Storage, meanwhile, is at 256GB or 512GB on the Z Fold 3 and goes up to 1TB on the latest model.

The two cell phones do not need a microSD card slot, a trend that has manifested itself significantly among other recently launched devices. So if the consumer is looking for ample memory, they should consider a version with generous storage.

Galaxy Z Fold battery

If cameras distinguish foldables in any way, the battery brings them closer. The 4,400 mAh of capacity is maintained by Samsung in the current model. The number is below some intermediate phones, which already guarantee 5,000 mAh to users, in order to optimize the time away from the sockets.

On the other hand, some software optimizations have contributed to making the load last longer. In addition, the variable screen refresh rate makes it possible for phones not to consume as much power as those using 120 Hz full-time.

Both devices offer different charging possibilities, such as the traditional wired, wireless or reverse charging, in which one cell makes energy available to the other by induction. According to Samsung, it is possible to charge half of the battery via fast charging in just 30 minutes.

The operating system is also a differentiating factor between the two phones, although both are powered by Google software. The difference is that, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrives with Android 11, the successor offers Android 12L, a specific version for devices with extended screens, such as tablets.

The novelty includes some features that can optimize daily tasks done on the big screen, as is the case of the folding in question. With some adaptations, it is even possible to accommodate the device’s tools in a sidebar, as well as in the systems present in PCs.

In the case of members of the Z Fold line, support for the S Pen is one of the features in evidence. The brand’s smart pen can be used to interact with the extended screen of the Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4 models. However, both leave aside the presence of the P2 input for headphones, reserving space only for the USB-C output, which will share space with charger.

In terms of connectivity, the two invest in 5G, a prominent factor at the moment when the network begins to integrate the capitals of Brazil. Wi-Fi 6 is also present in the models’ datasheet. On the other hand, they are distinguished in the Bluetooth version, since the newest one brings updates in this regard, making the connection faster and more intuitive.

Fingerprint reader, stereo audio and NFC are common add-ons to foldables. The last feature allows for contactless payments without the need for a card nearby.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, launched in August of last year, was presented for values ​​that started from R$ 12,799. However, it can already be found for lower figures, from R$10,680 on Amazon.

The recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4 landed on the international market for $1,799, the same price as its predecessor at the time. In direct conversion, the amount is equivalent to R$ 9,220, without considering taxes. The expectation is that the values ​​in Brazil will be released soon, specifically on August 23.

Check the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 datasheets in the table below

Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch august 2021 august 2022 launch price US$ 1,799 US$ 1,799 Current price BRL 10,680 US$ 1,799 Screen size 7.6 inches (internal) and 6.2 inches (external) 7.6 inches (internal) and 6.2 inches (external) screen resolution 2208 x 1768 pixels (internal) and 2268 x 832 pixels (external) 2176 x 1812 pixels (internal) and 2316 x 904 pixels (external) Processor Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM memory 12 GB 12 GB Storage 256 or 512 GB 256 or 512 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide and 12 MP telephoto 12 MP main, 50 MP ultra wide and 10 MP telephoto selfie camera 10 and 4 MP 10 and 4 MP Operational system Android 11 Android 12L Drums 4,400 mAh 4,400 mAh Dimensions and weight 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm; 271 grams 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm Colors silver, dark green and black cream, graphite and black

With information from Samsung