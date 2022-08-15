Gardener isolated for 5 days on an island in Rio says he ate lemon and charcoal to survive | Rio de Janeiro

Nelson Nedy Ribeiro the gardener who was literally isolated for five days after being dragged by the sea in Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio, he said he survived isolation by eating two lemons, a piece of charcoal and drinking salt water mixed with sweet.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

1 of 3 Gardener Nelson Nedy Ribeiro, 50, fell into the sea on Roncador and was dragged to Ilha de Palmas — Photo: Guilherme Vizane/TV Globo Gardener Nelson Nedy Ribeiro, 50, fell into the sea on Roncador and was dragged to Ilha de Palmas — Photo: Guilherme Vizane/TV Globo

In an interview with TV Globo on Sunday (14), Nelson gave details of the days he spent on Ilha de Palmas after a wave washed him out to sea at a place called Roncador, in Grumari.

“Very cold, no water… A little rain fell, I put my hand in the raindrops and picked them up, to wet my mouth. I was very thirsty. The night went by so fast that I couldn’t believe it”, said Nelson about the first night he slept on the island.

At dawn, the man said he tried to walk along the rocks to reach a place that was straight from the beach, in the hope that someone would see him and help him.

Nelson was lucky. While walking, he found a tent used by fishermen in the region. There was no one, but under the makeshift slats he found a mat and a blanket.

2 of 3 Man was slightly injured when he fell into the sea and was isolated on an island — Photo: Guilherme Vizane/TV Globo Man was slightly injured when he fell into the sea and was isolated on an island – Photo: Guilherme Vizane/TV Globo

It was Tuesday (9), and there the gardener spent all day. That’s when he had another run-in with luck. The man rummaged through the bushes and found two bottles of water. One was clean water. Afraid to finish the liquid all at once, he drank slowly, mixed with salt water.

There was no food. All she found were two peeled lemons, which she ate. On Friday (12) the despair was so much that Nelson said he had eaten a piece of coal. The idea was not a good one, he said. According to the gardener, the charcoal only made his mouth drier.

Moved, Nelson narrated that on Wednesday (10) he tried to improvise a board with styrofoam and a plywood door. He threw himself into the sea, but the current dragged him back to the island.

3 of 3 Man was rescued and taken by helicopter to hospital – Photo: Disclosure Man was rescued and taken by helicopter to hospital – Photo: Disclosure

Firefighters rescued Nelson on Saturday (13). He was spotted by a bather on a watercraft, who then called for help.