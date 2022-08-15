Gaviões da Fiel defines Vítor Pereira’s statement as inadmissible and sends a message to players

After Estopim da Fiel commented on Vítor Pereira’s statement at the post-Derby press conference, it was the turn of Gaviões da Fiel to issue a statement on social media. In the note, the technician’s speech was considered inadmissible – see complete at the end of the article.

At the press conference after the defeat to Palmeiras, the coach answered a question that asked if he was afraid of losing his job at the Parque São Jorge club. Straightforward and ironic, he even used his bank account to argue. The next day, he recanted in an interview for the newspaper A Bola, saying that he didn’t express what he wanted to say in the best way.

For Gaviões da Fiel, the speech was unfortunate, as it reflects the thinking of rich and powerful people in relation to the working masses. In addition, the organized crowd emphasized that the stumbling blocks in the games are understandable, but the coach’s statement is not.

“Technical and tactical errors are part of the dynamics of football, but this type of speech is unacceptable, especially when it comes to the people’s team!”, says the note.

The official note ends with a charge to the players, noting that Wednesday, the day of the decision against Atlético-GO, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, is the last chance to justify why they are at Corinthians earning such high salaries. .

Check out the full note

RACE, TIMON! YOU ARE TRADITION!

The facts of these last games bring us a Corinthians far from what is expected, and especially from its fans.

It is no longer of today that the club only uses the love of the Corinthians people for its marketing campaigns, involving our fight in non-consumable products by the vast majority of the fans.

Once again the “blood in the eye” was only on account of the crowd, which even in the midst of so much adversity, paid tickets and consecutive caravans, was present in force.

This moment only opens up the amateurism of the club’s football board and the abyss that separates our football planning from that of our rivals. Important losses, players leaving the club for lack of commitment, assembling the squad always in the midst of competitions.

The Corinthians coach and a good part of the professional team, still haven’t realized what a classic is against the bi team – relegated and without the World Cup.

With regard to Vitor Pereira, we understand that he was unhappy in his speech, as it reflects the thinking of the rich and powerful in relation to the working masses: indifference! He should have a minimum of empathy for each Corinthians fan who often takes his own livelihood to buy tickets.

The bank account of the faithful crowd is very thin, Vitor Pereira!

Technical and tactical errors are part of the dynamics of football, but this type of speech is unacceptable, especially when it comes to the people’s team!

As for the players, it is expected that these, with a very full bank account, will honor the Corinthians shirt. Wednesday is the last chance to justify why they are at Corinthians earning such high salaries.

“IT’S NOT SO MUCH! IT HAS TO BE A MAN TO PLAY IN THE JOKER!”

See more at: Organized Supporters and Vítor Pereira.