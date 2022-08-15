Geraldo Luís receives declaration of great love and boy invades program

Geraldo Luís receives a declaration of love publicly on a Record program

This past Sunday, August 14th, another Father’s Day was celebrated throughout Brazil. Many artists published affectionate statements to their children, as well as received from their heirs. Geraldo Luís it was one of many that exposed intimacy on this festive day.

The Record TV contractor in front of “Balanço Geral: Saturday Edition”, recalled his love for his only son, João Pedroin several clicks and affectionate records, but a video published by the presenter caught the attention of internet users.

Geraldo Luís published an excerpt from a Father’s Day in 2016, when he received an unexpected tribute from João Pedro live on the stage of the extinct “Domingo Show”. The boy sent an affectionate message on the VT: “I have so much to tell you, but I can’t say with words, how great is my love for you. I love you, Dad,” said the boy.

However, the surprise was even greater when the boy appeared on stage singing the song by Roberto Carlos to Geraldo Luis.

“Year 2016 on the stage of the magical Domingo Show! I never imagined seeing this, a still shy João Pedro my son enters singing our song. @johnsakra that I love! An eternal moment that I lived at Record.”, wrote the journalist on social media.

ONLY CHILD AND GREAT LOVE

João Pedro is the great love of life Geraldo Luís. An only child, their relationship is very intimate, of extreme affection and complicity. They travel together, walk a lot, but unlike his famous father, the boy doesn’t think about pursuing a career in TV.

Very shy, João Pedro faced all her fears and invaded the stage of the “Domingo Show” to publicly declare herself to her beloved big daddy, thus overcoming all her embarrassment and showing that she has the talent to sing and love Geraldo Luis.