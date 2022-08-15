Global actor is furious after portal disseminates fake news about serious accident and elderly mother reads the news

support the 247

247 – Armando Babaioff was the victim of a fake news and expressed his anger this Saturday (13). The actor, who had a prominent role as the villain Diogo in the Globo soap opera Bom Sucesso (2019), said through Twitter that his mother was panicked when she read that he had suffered a serious accident, which did not happen. “It’s disgusting,” fired the artist. The report is from the TV News portal.

“A good one. That’s not done here. Someone in my family saw this shit and called my mother, who tried to call me and couldn’t because I was filming. You left a 76 lady in a panic”, posted Babaioff, along with with the print of the lying call seen by the mother.

In a nice. This is not done here. Someone in my family saw this shit and called my mom, who tried to call me and couldn't because I was filming. You guys panicked a 76-year-old lady.

THIS DOESN'T FUCK! THIS IS IRRESPONSIBLE YOU SHIT! THAT'S DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/YgOQbeYdIQ — Babaioff (@babaioff) August 14, 2022

The site in question is known for distorting facts in order to produce sensational headlines. Google often boosts these fake news by highlighting Discover, the tool that generates the most traffic to news sites.

In the case in which the actor was a victim, the headline – which has since been removed – read: “Armando Babaioff suffers serious accident and surgeon confirms”. By clicking to see the text, the reader had access to the text that talked about the actor having broken a piece of his tooth while a play in France. “This is not fucking done. This is irresponsible, you shits. This is disgusting”, vented the artist on the social network.

Armando Babaioff is not the first artist who had his life affected by the TV Foco website. In 2019, Isis Valverde had a photo of her breastfeeding her son exposed in the vehicle with the following title: “Isis Valverde shows her breasts in an intimate photo and makes a big announcement: ‘Today has it'”.

