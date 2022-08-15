Globo star detonates “O Rei do Gado” and reveals rancor

Platinum star didn’t like to act in “O Rei do Gado” and detonated plot

The soap opera “O Rei do Gado” is one of the most successful plots on TV Globo and had several first-rate names in its cast, among them, Gloria Pires. The actress accepted the invitation on a condition, that her character was featured in the plot, but that ended up not happening.

According to the website “TV História”, in the plot aired at 8 pm, the veteran played Marieta, characters surrounded by mystery and who at first would be the niece of Geremias Berdinazzi (Raul Cortez). As the story of “O Rei do Gado” unfolded, the narrative changed and it was discovered that the young woman’s real name was Rafaela, who only appeared on the farm with an interest in Geremias’ inheritance and the whole plan had been architected with the help of the lawyer Fausto. .

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo” in 1996, Glória Pires defended the character at the beginning of the soap opera: “I was called to play Luana, but she had a very strong regional character and my last work had been in the miniseries Memorial de Maria Moura ( 1994). Then came Marieta, who has a good side and a bad side, like every human being”. As the chapters progressed, the Globo star became increasingly unhappy with Marieta/Rafaela’s direction and in another interview with “Folha de S. Paulo” she exposed her frustration.

“People think it’s charm, that I don’t want to talk about it, but I really don’t know. I don’t think even Benedito knows. It feels like the character the author writes about is one, the one I’m playing is another, and the one the audience is seeing is a third. A lot of people say I’m bad at the soap opera. I don’t see anything evil in Marieta”, said the actress about her character in “O Rei do Gado”.

More than 20 years later, Glória Pires spoke again about the plot and in her biography released in recent years, she spoke about the rancor with the author Benedito Ruy Barbosa, after the promise of a remarkable character: “I accepted, fully trusting Benedito, because we had worked on Cabocla (1979). There was some problem, because he didn’t develop the character as he had said. It’s horrible when you expect something that doesn’t come.”