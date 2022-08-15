“GloboNews” changes programming schedule starting this Monday

the news channel GloboNews promotes this Monday (15.Aug.2022) the premiere of the program “GloboNews Mais”. The new attraction will air from Monday to Friday, from 4 pm to 6 pm, and will be presented by journalists Tiago Eltz and Julia Duailibi, directly from the station’s studios in São Paulo.

According to GloboNewsthe program will focus “more behind-the-scenes news, political analysis and election coverage”. Duailibi has been a member of the channel’s political and economics commentator team since 2018.

She hosted the show “On Point”shown from Monday to Friday, from 6 am to 9 am. “In ‘Em Ponto’, I anticipated what the day would be. So, the challenge was to wake up at 3 am, read the newspapers, understand how the night ended, and have the balconies of where the day would go. Now, it’s different. Let’s go on the air with the day formatted”says Dualibi.

“As the newspaper progresses, the news arrives and everything can change, but when we go on the air, we will already have the best information, the best analysis, something exclusive on the subject of the moment”continue.

Tiago Eltz, in turn, is on the TV station Rede Globo since 2010 and was a correspondent in New York for 5 years. She participated in the coverage of the last US election, in 2020.

The journalist considers the debut in the new program a challenge. “It is a very intense moment for me. Just the fact of leaving the report and going to the presentation would already be a huge change. But our newspaper will debut the same week as the election campaigns. A historic election. We debut the way we like it: with hot news, 47 days before the 1st round vote.”

NEW “ELECTION CENTER”

THE GloboNews also debuts this Monday (Aug. 15), the “Election Center – Research and Analysis”, with presentation by Natuza Nery. The program will have weekly editions on August 15, 18, 22 and 29.

The attraction will also air on September 1. From September 5, the program will be daily until the end of the elections. It will be on the air from 6 pm until midnight, always on call.

VISUAL IDENTITY

From 6 am on this Monday (Aug 15), the GloboNews launches its new visual identity. The word news changes to lowercase letters and a rounded font, in line with that of other channels and products of the Rede Globo.

In addition to the logo, the vignettes of all the news and programs were also reformulated.