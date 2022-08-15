GloboNews opens its portfolio and invests in a new scenario for Jornal das 10

The news that GloboNews will present to the public and the market from the early hours of this Monday (15) will not be restricted to the news channel’s graphics: in addition to the arrival of a completely renewed visual identity, the station will promote the debut of a new studio to Central das Eleções and Jornal das 10. The network’s main newscast will no longer show the newsroom as a background and will be commanded directly from its own scenario, which will follow the same line as Estúdio i.

O Pop TV had exclusive access to the last day of the recordings of the recorded pilots to align the last details for the launch of the news: a good part of the GloboNews team was mobilized during the afternoon of this Sunday (14) to test in practice the changes that will go on air at from 6 am on Monday. On account of Aline Midlej’s vacation, the channel chose Nilson Klava – who debuted in Rio de Janeiro’s TV news anchor this weekend – to command the tests of the new scenario of the station’s main newscast.

Soon after the escalation of the Monday edition of Jornal das 10, Aline Midlej will read a short text introducing the news to viewers. “Strength and health for us. Let’s go together at the end of this day here, in Jornal das 10. It’s an important day: it’s the deadline for registering candidacies for the October election. And also a day of many news at J10. In this new phase of the electoral campaign, we have changed the scenario and will open up even more space for research and analysis with our political team, now reinforced”, says the presenter.

After the introduction of the new environment, Aline will pass the ball to Natuza Nery: the political specialist will be responsible for conducting the Elections Center in another scenario, which was also built following the same graphic line adopted by Estúdio i two months ago. In the new scenarios, concrete and wood give way to screens of different formats, accompanied by walls with metallic tones and props in the shape of buildings, bringing a sense of movement to the public. Jornal das 10 will also feature a touchscreen.

Almost a month ago, on July 19, the Pop TV anticipated at first hand the details of GloboNews’ new visual identity and revealed the logo that would only be presented by the news channel to the market in early August. Now, the report exclusively reveals how the new scenario of Jornal das 10 and Central das Eleições will be, in addition to photos of the new graphics of the newspapers and images of the São Paulo Newsroom, already altered with the new brand of the station. Check out: