Glove de Pedreiro enjoys a nightclub in Spain next to Militão’s ex

Instagram Karoline enjoys single life after breaking up with Real Madrid player

Ex-wife of Éder Militão, Karoline Lima

posed next to the Mason’s Glove

in a nightclub in Spain, on Saturday night. The record was shared on the social networks of the influencer who ended the relationship with the Real Madrid player shortly before the birth of the couple’s daughter.

The young woman posted photos during the night dancing with her friends. In one of the records, she appears next to the influencer who has a schedule of events in Spain. Karoline even joked that her daughter Cecília ‘judged’ her for having ‘escaped’ to enjoy the night with her friends.

(See photos of Karoline in the gallery below)

Karol’s end with Militão happened after Militão’s comings and goings on trips during the holidays, which coincided with the final stretch of Karoline’s pregnancy, who vented on the subject a few times on social networks. She still lives in Madrid, the city where her ex-husband plays, who is tipped to defend the Brazilian national team at the World Cup.

Glove de Pedreiro is in Europe on work commitments. This Saturday, the Bahian visited Ronaldo Fenômeno at Real Valladolid. He is expected to announce a deal soon with McDonald’s. The young man also has deals with giants like Amazon, Pepsi and Adidas. In July, he exclusively received the LANCE! in his mansion and showed details of the place.