God of War Ragnarok serves as inspiration for PS5 concept

For now, the market has not yet received any PS5 themed officially. With that in mind, a couple of Brazilian artists decided to style their own console version using the God of War Ragnarok theme — and the result was pretty cool.

Anderson and Débora are partners and create several very cool concepts for Sony’s new generation console. At the couple’s instagram – enjoy following! -, several other games, such as the first GoW (2018), Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla yielded inspirations for versions well different of the device. Check out:

Adapting well the atmosphere of God of War Ragnarok, the two plates of the PS5 simulate marble with well highlighted details. The blocks have golden lines and the symbol of the wolves in the middle is surrounded by Nordic runes, representing with excellent fidelity the theme of mythology.

In addition, the franchise symbol is stamped right in the middle of the console, with a chain hanging from the back – possibly to refer to the Blades of Chaos. Can you imagine a PS5 like that on the shelf?

In publication in twittereven the director of the 2018 game, Cory Barlog, praised the work: “Congratulations to the talented creator”.

I don’t know what game this is for but it looks AMAZING!!! kudos to the talented creator!❤️ https://t.co/8syCPG3USI — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 12, 2022

