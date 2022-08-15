Government starts new registration this Monday, 15

Starts this Monday (15), the new window for updating the records of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). In practice, truck drivers from all over Brazil gain another opportunity to join the payroll of the Pix Caminhoneiro program. The project pays R$ 1 thousand per month until the end of this year.

The benefit releases started in the last week. However, the number of people assisted by the project was lower than expected. The Government even indicated that almost 900,000 drivers would receive the balance, but only about 190,000 managed to get the amount. Dataprev explained that thousands were cut off from the system.

The cuts happened because most drivers who were registered with ANTT did not have any updates to the so-called Self-Declaration of the Autonomous Cargo Transport Registration Term (TAC) between January 1st and July 27th of this year. Thus, thousands ended up being left out of the August transfers.

For those who are registered with ANTT, but do not have a TAC update, a new window opens now. According to the Ministry of Labour, citizens can visit the Emprega Brasil Portal or the Digital Work Card between today and the 29th of August. Just make an update to receive the two installments that have already been paid.

Anyone who makes the update within this Federal Government deadline, and continues to comply with all other entry rules, will be able to receive the first two installments on September 6th. People who make the self-declaration after this period will also be able to enter the benefit, but will not receive any retroactive balance.

PIX Trucker Calendar of R$1 thousand

The Government has already released the detailed calendar of transfers of Auxílio Pix Caminhoneiro for this year 2022. The first two payments have already taken place last Tuesday (9). Each truck driver received the threshold of R$ 2 thousand.

Still in 2022, the Ministry of Labor should release the benefit until next December this year. There is no forecast for the project to continue in 2023. See the program transfer schedule below:

1st Installment: August 9 – already paid for 190 thousand people;

2nd Installment: August 9 – already paid for 190 thousand people;

1st Installment: September 6 – will be paid to those selected in the second selection stage;

2nd Installment: September 6 – will be paid to those selected in the second selection stage;

3rd Installment: September 24;

4th Installment: October 22;

5th Installment: November 26;

6th Installment: December 17th.

Pix Trucker

The Pix Caminhoneiro program is a Federal Government project that was approved by the National Congress within the so-called PEC of Benefits. This is the document that released R$ 41 billion for the executive power to boost its social assistance.

Initially, the Federal Government even signaled that it would pay installments of R$ 400 between the months of July and August of this year. However, the information ended up causing revolt on the part of truck drivers, who considered the value low.

Faced with the pressure, the Government decided to pay the benefit in the monthly balance of R$ 1 thousand per worker in the area. There are six transfers that should take place between the months of August and December this year. As said, the first two rounds have already been deposited.