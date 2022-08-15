Grooms are robbed after wedding party and honeymoon postponed – National

The couple Nataly and Maurcio celebrate their wedding hours before they were robbed and lost all the gifts and money earned at the party. (photo: Elas Dantas/Disclosure)

A couple from So Paulo had a scare after returning from their wedding party. Administrative assistant Nataly Ester Correa da Silva, 20, and her husband, bricklayer Maurcio Santos Marques, 24, were robbed by four men as they arrived home after the celebration.

The criminals took wrapped gifts, documents, cell phones, wedding rings and even soda left over from the party. The administrative assistant says that the action of the bandits was very quick. The couple stopped the car in front of the house and the husband asked if she would prefer to spend the wedding night at home or continue the trip to Campos do Jordo, where they would spend their honeymoon.

“There was no time to respond, when we stopped the car in front of the house, they approached with weapons, we got out of the car and took everything,” said the bride.

The stolen vehicle was rented for the couple to use on their wedding day and travel on their honeymoon. Days after the robbery, he was found in a neighboring neighborhood, but there was only the house key and a cake board.

According to Nataly, because of the robbery, the couple does not know how many and which gifts they received, as they were all taken. They estimate a loss between R$ 5 thousand to R$ 7 thousand.

Case investigated and crowdfunding for the bride and groom

The case was registered at a police station in Suzano, in the Metropolitan Region of So Paulo.

The Public Security Secretariat of So Paulo (SSP-SP) informed Uol that the authorities are investigating the situation to locate and identify the suspects.

“The neighborhood was dangerous, but until then we never expected it to happen. We were still wearing the suit and dress, I hadn’t even taken off my heels and I went to the police station anyway to file the police report”, recalls Nataly.

The couple decided to postpone the honeymoon as they were out of money and documents. “No one expects to sleep apart on the first day after the wedding and we lived it. Four people come and ruin your day”, says the bride.

The couple had been organizing the wedding since last year and have been together since 2020.

To try to mitigate the damages of the robbery, the groom’s sister made a virtual crowdfunding to collect the lost money. So far they have raised more than R$ 5 thousand.

“Anyone who can help, we really appreciate it. For them to start their married life and buy the utensils they had won and make a market purchase, because they don’t even have money”, wrote Nataly’s sister-in-law.