Gun That Killed Director On ‘Rust’ Set Had Its Trigger Pulled, FBI Report Says | Pop & Art

The gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with an accidental gunshot fired by actor Alec Baldwin could not have been triggered without having the trigger pulled, concluded a forensic report by the FBI, the US federal police.

According to the report obtained by the TV network “ABC News”, the weapon could not have fired “without having the trigger pulled while its internal components were intact and functional”.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said at the time. “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them. Never.”

Halyna Hutchins — Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images/AFP

In that same interview, Baldwin said he was rehearsing positioning in a scene, in which Hutchins was giving him instructions so he could think about camera movements while shooting.

It was at this moment that the actor took out his revolver and pointed it at the camera, but hit the 42-year-old director of photography in the chest. He believed the gun was unloaded.