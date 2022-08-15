Hairdresser reveals ‘annoying things’ that often happen in the salon and goes viral on the web – Metro World News Brasil

A hairdresser revealed the clumsy mistakes that most customers make when visiting the salon and ended up going viral on social media.

Helen Rose, a hairdresser in the UK, explained that while most clients make these mistakes, she never complains in person.

In a post on TikTok, she wrote: “Only hairdressers will feel this pain.”

“Strange things customers do that no one talks about,” he added.

First on Helen’s list were the customers standing as she tried to put on the protective cover.

While you might think you're being helpful by getting up, it turns out you're not.

While getting your hair done can be a relaxing time, it's not the time to act like you're on a beach.

“Putting eyeglasses with foil” is another mistake that customers often make.

And when they’re getting ready to wash their hair, there’s nothing worse than the client constantly dropping the towel, according to the testimonial.

Another mistake is when you try to get up after washing your hair before it is completely dry.

Finally, there’s nothing more awkward than trying to help a customer put on her coat when the service is over – and actually getting in the way.

Also according to the information, the video went viral with more than 150,000 likes. Check out:

