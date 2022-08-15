“He now wants to learn from Messi”

French star has been the center of attention this weekend of football in Europe

It really seems that Mbappé and Neymar’s relationship has gone down the drain. From being great friends when they arrived at PSG, the stars don’t speak the same language, and that may be enough for Neymarshirt 10 of the French club and who lives a great season.

This Saturday, PSG walked the field. The Paris team took no notice of the opponent and beat the visitors by 5 to 2. Neymar was the big name of the game, with two goals scored. But it was Mbappé who caught everyone’s attention.

The first controversy was in the penalty area, in which the Frenchman ended up losing. Later, Mbappé, in an attacking move by the French club, ended up giving up playing, as he ended up not receiving the pass from Vitinha, who continued the bid with another PSG player.

Having said that, after the game, Neymar tried to put warm cloths in the relationship, enjoying some posts that go against the shirt 7 of Paris. After that, newspapers and sources raised even more rumors about the relationship between the stars and, according to the portal ‘Get French Football News‘, Mbappé wants Neymar to leave the club, as he has learned enough with the number 10 shirt and wants to live new experiences.

Mbappe wants Neymar out of Paris

According to the source, Mbappé wants Neymar out of Paris, as he does not see ‘two Neymar’ together in one team. The Frenchman understands that he and Neymar occupy the same importance at the club and, therefore, wants the club to sell the player.

Also according to the source, Mbappé understands that the time has come to ‘learn’ from Messi, implying that Neymar can disrupt their relationship.

With PSG, Neymar has a contract until July 2025.