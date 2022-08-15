‘He said he didn’t like people over 18’, says witness about Gabriel Monteiro in process in the Rio Chamber | Fantastic

Gabriel responds for breach of parliamentary decorum. Among the accusations, the recording and dissemination of a video of the councilor having sex with a teenager. O Fantastic had exclusive access to the testimonies of witnesses heard by the council.

“He spoke directly that he didn’t like anyone over 18,” said one witness.

In March and April, Fantástico revealed that employees and former employees of the cabinet accused the parliamentarian of sexual harassment and moral harassment. After the reports, a video went viral on social media and messaging apps. The footage shows the councilor having sex with a teenager.

None of the women who accuse Gabriel Monteiro of rape had registered a police report. As the investigation progressed, one of the victims felt safe and went to the police. O Fantastic exclusively shows excerpts from the testimony she gave at the police station, at the beginning of the month.

The woman said that on May 14, 2017, she left a nightclub with Gabriel Monteiro. The two got into his car, she claimed they started kissing. A few minutes later, the politician began to show aggressive behavior. That after the beginning of the sexual act, until then consented, the councilman began to slap her face and punch her in the ribs. And that he ignored the request to use a condom. The victim said she asked Gabriel to stop, but he took a gun and pointed it at her head.

Without the victim’s consent, he began filming her and sending videos via WhatsApp. The next day, the woman went to a hospital. In the patient’s chart it is written “diagnostic hypothesis: sexual violence”.

While articulating its political survival, Gabriel Monteiro already think about Chamber of Deputiesin Brasilia. In October, he will run for a seat as a federal deputy. Recent changes in legislation may allow Gabriel to compete. Even if your current term is revoked.

In a note, the councilor’s defense said that it respects the decision of the Ethics Council, but understands that the final report does not even consider the evidence produced by the defense and states that the allegations are not “blunt”, but the result of a criminal organization that distorts the truth in order to cause irreversible damage to his political life.

See the full report in the video.

Listen to Fantastic podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.