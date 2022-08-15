Heloísa gives birth, but baby is stolen in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) is about to give birth in “Beyond Illusion”, but a lot will happen during the birth of the baby! Monday, 15/08 episode, mercedesthe woman who had promised to deliver her child to Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will also go into labor, but she will give up on the plan, leaving the villain with no way out…
“You’ll excuse me, but I’ve changed my mind. I will raise my boy myself”, says Mercedes.
Úrsula despairs when woman gives up on giving her the baby in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Desperate, Úrsula will steal a cleaning uniform from the hospital and try to kidnap another baby to cover up her false pregnancy. Meanwhile, Heloísa will go into labor and will need a cesarean. Heloísa will be able to give birth, but will suffer a hemorrhage after the surgery, not seeing her son.
“My son! I want to see my son…”, Heloísa will say, before she faints.
Heloísa gives birth to a boy, but cannot see her son in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Outside the operating room, Matias (Antonio Calloni) will see Úrsula dressed as a nurse, but he will be in a rage.
Matias sees Úrsula dressed as a cleaning lady in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
With Heloísa recovering in the surgical center and Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) absent, the villain’s path to the baby will be clear. Úrsula will enter the maternity ward, pick up the baby, put him in a basket and leave with him.
“Hi baby. How cute of you… It will do”, Úrsula says.
Úrsula takes Heloísa’s baby in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
15 Aug
Monday
David is revolted by the outcome of his criminal review request. Isadora is startled by Joaquim’s reaction when he hears Abel’s name. Yolanda lies to get closer to Rafael Antunes. Letícia is bothered to see Bento hug Silvana and Lorenzo notices. Olivia and Tenório get married. Three months go by. Heloísa goes into labor and goes to the hospital. Mercedes gives up giving her son to Úrsula, who despairs. Matias has an outbreak, and sees Úrsula in the hospital. Heloísa has postpartum complications and cannot see her son. Úrsula steals Heloísa’s baby.
