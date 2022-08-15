Hospital AC Camargo, a reference in the treatment of cancer in SP, should stop serving SUS patients as of December | Sao Paulo

Hospital AC Camargo, a reference in the treatment of cancer in São Paulo, should stop serving SUS patients from December this year.
The Institution decided not to renew the contract with the city hall. Founded in 1953, the hospital is maintained by the Antônio Prudente Foundation and receives patients from the private and public network.
In a note, the municipal secretary of Health says that it was informed by the Foundation about the intention to interrupt the agreement as of December 9.
O g1 contacted the hospital to find out the reason for the termination of the agreement, but received no response. The municipal management also did not clarify why the contract will not be renewed.
The ministry only claims that it has held meetings with the institution in order to assess the possibility of continuing assistance to the population.
In the text, the Health Department also states that oncology care for patients in the municipal network will continue through other municipal service providers in the specialty, such as the Municipal Hospital (HM) Dr. Gilson de Cássia Marques Carvalho – Vila Santa Catarina, in addition to units regulated through the State Government’s Health Services Supply Regulation Center (Cross), due to the complexity of the specialty and guidelines of the Unified Health System (SUS). ).