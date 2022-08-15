how Abel’s management makes the team reach decisions ‘in one piece’

Handily leader of the Brasileirão and on the way to the third consecutive Libertadores title, Palmeiras suffers little from injuries in the most decisive part of the season. Currently, for example, only midfielder Jailson is absent after tearing ligaments in his right knee – he has been out since April.

This is no coincidence. Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff are in constant contact with the Club’s Health and Performance Nucleus in order to minimize the risk of injury, in addition to keeping the squad under physical and mental evaluation so that they arrive “in one piece” at key moments. of the year. O UOL Esporte talked to scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves, who explained how the coach’s relationship with the sector is.

“Abel has João Martins [auxiliar e preparador físico] as a member of the technical committee within the Health and Performance Nucleus. It is the professional who makes this direct communication between us and Abel, but of course all sectors have an open channel with him. Abel, as the leader of the process, makes demands, statements, which are natural for us to base ourselves on. During training the feedback is constant, with load monitoring, GPS. The real-time debate is for you to be able to intervene within the four lines”, said Daniel.

“Our core is health and performance. We have to be attentive not only to the condition of recovery, but also to the performance. The athlete is required to make maximum efforts, he has to demonstrate results. and Abel defines it. I don’t believe in this issue of zero injury. The athlete will be subjected to efforts that increase the risk of injury. What we do are cycles of preparation, performance and prevention. We do cycles so that in periods considered key we have the largest number of athletes available”, continued the scientific coordinator of Palmeiras.

The last week was the “dream week” for Palmeiras: it managed to reach the heroic classification of the Libertadores semifinal, by holding Atlético-MG with two less and winning on penalties, and won the Dérbi against Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena, practically taking the rival out of contention for the Brasileirão title and increasing even more the advantage at the end.

The hard sequence, however, does not stop there. Now, Verdão has two other decisive games in the Brasileirão, against Flamengo and Fluminense, before starting the tie against Athletico-PR in Libertadores. The team will have a free week of training between the duel against the Cariocas.

“We believe that this key moment will last until the semifinal against Athletico-PR. We cannot say in advance which game will define the title. Let’s look at the Brasileirão with the maximum possibility for us. Abel uses a term to use maximum strength with energy management, something in that sense. What will help us are the weeks without games. Identify athletes in need of recovery, individualize the training, rest or increase in load that we will do. We evaluate athletes daily, whether after injury or stimulation”, explained Daniel Gonçalves.

“The free week of training is essential. A lot is criticized or criticized the quality of the game of Brazilian football and one of the main aspects is the calendar. Our fields are far behind. We have stadiums that do not contribute to the quality of the show, but negatively for a higher level of fatigue. With other techniques, we can reduce the incidence of injuries. They are already so used to marathons of games that they have to be careful, not to change the stimulus too much”, he concluded.

Palmeiras schedule

Flamengo (home) – Brasileirão

Fluminense (away) – Brasileirão

Athletico-PR (away) – Libertadores semifinal first leg

Red Bull Bragantino (away) – Brasileirão

Athletico-PR (home) – Libertadores semifinal return.