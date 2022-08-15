How much does it cost to travel to Argentina and ‘live rich’?

the search for trips to Argentina by Brazilians has skyrocketed in recent months. The reason is the devaluation of the Argentine peso caused by the soaring inflation in the neighboring country, which makes those who earn in real have real days of king there.

According to Daniela Araújo, Flight Director at Decolar, the preferred destinations are Buenos Aires, Bariloche, Mendoza, Ushuaia and Córdoba. In July, the Buenos Aires capital was the second most sought after place by passengers in the Viajala flight search engine, losing only to Lisbon.

The company says that the price of round-trip flights between São Paulo capital and Buenos Aires fell by around 8%. Weekly, the companies operate 162 flights between Brazil and Argentina, but the expectation is that the number will reach 214 segments by December.

What is the price of a trip to Argentina?

The Kayak travel search platform says that the average price of a round trip ticket between São Paulo and Buenos Aires is R$1,701 for 2022. Those who prefer to travel next year can pay up to 19% less, around R$ $1,386.

A simulation done by InfoMoney on Decolar.com illustrates the possibilities well. The survey reveals the prices for a trip lasting seven nights, with departures from the capitals São Paulo (SP), Porto Alegre (RS) and Recife (PE).

References are for an adult, including boarding fees and taxes. See how much it costs to go to Argentina between August 2022 and June 2023:

prices Sao Paulo-SP) Porto Alegre (RS) Recife PE) August BRL 2,364 BRL 3,824 BRL 4,970 September BRL 2,073 BRL 4,082 BRL 2,412 October BRL 2,682 BRL 2,679 BRL 3,219 November BRL 3,181 BRL 2,341 BRL 3,120 December BRL 2,158 BRL 3,492 BRL 2,820 Average price: BRL 2,492 BRL 3,284 BRL 3,308

prices Sao Paulo-SP) Porto Alegre (RS) Recife (FOOT) January BRL 2,617 BRL 4,738 BRL 5,645 February BRL 1,894 BRL 2,049 BRL 2,586 March BRL 1,781 BRL 1,803 BRL 5,616 April BRL 1,951 BRL 1,847 BRL 2,568 May BRL 2,068 BRL 1,640 BRL 3,588 June BRL 2,736 BRL 2,420 BRL 2,710 Average in prices: BRL 2,175 BRL 2,546 BRL 3,786

It is worth remembering that packages are subject to change in availability and prices, as rates are dynamic and fluctuate.

Tips for planning

When looking for a good ticket, avoid high season and buy in advance. In the case of Argentina, it is not worth researching prices so far in advance, precisely because of the crisis.

“Researching prices well in advance for Argentina in crisis only works if there is an intention to make the purchase soon. Doing a price survey today (hotel, restaurant and tour) and leaving it to book and pay in 3 or 4 months can cause a scare”, explains Romain Maciejewski, commercial director at Viajala.

“The same goes for buying Argentine pesos: you can buy pesos now and travel a year later, but the truth is that these pesos can lose their purchasing power and be worth much less than when they were purchased”, he adds.

If you can’t spend a whole week, adapt your plans and spend three or four days. And don’t forget: the high prices of services also affect those who are just “touristing” around the country.