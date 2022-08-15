How old is Gloria Maria, journalist for Globo?

One of the most prestigious professionals in Brazil, journalist and presenter Gloria Maria is celebrating her birthday today. Every year she celebrates the date on her Instagram profile, however without showing something common to those who make a birthday post: her new age.

Being one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the journalist’s career — remembered for the countless reports, memorable interviews and coverage, international trips with several stamped passports and also for the memes — Gloria Maria’s real age was never spoken by the professional’s mouth in interviews.

However, it is not today that this mystery surrounds her life and the curiosity of the public — even Ana Maria Braga has already tried to find out the age of her colleague, without success —, two dates being known.

Now, splash shows how old Gloria Maria is after analyzing more than five thousand publications, exactly 5,123, on the two Instagram accounts of the TV Globo journalist — one without publications since 2013, but followed by her until today by her verified profile — in search of the your birthday posts.

Several posts made on August 15th were found, some on the same day or close, but always at least one remembering the date from 2012 to 2021. None of them with the celebrated age.

Gloria Maria thanks her birthday souvenir made by the Globo Repórter team in 2012 Image: Playback / Instagram @gmreal

Two dates?

Daughter of tailor Cosme Braga da Silva and housewife Edna Alves Matta, Gloria Maria was born in Rio de Janeiro. Her mother, born in 1930 and who died in February 2020 at age 89, would have given birth to her daughter when she was about to turn 19, on August 15, 1949, or nearly 29, on August 15, 1959. .

Yes, these are the two dates that hover over Gloria Maria’s true age, more specifically the years 1949 and 1959, since the date of August 15th is known to everyone.

It was in 2014 that the date of 1949 – today she would be turning 73 years old – gained more strength and repercussion in the identification of the journalist’s age, after an alleged health plan in the name of Gloria Maria was leaked and published by columnist Leo Dias, at the time in the newspaper O Dia.

At the time, Glória Maria denied that the age disclosed by the columnist was true — she stated that she was 64 years old, not 54. “It’s not my age”, she told the Agora S. Paulo newspaper, as reflected in several websites and newspapers. at the time, like Folha. “Disclosure of my age is not in my interests,” she added.

Months later, she spoke directly in an interview with Leo Dias, who this time set her age at 55 years — she had already had a birthday. “I was born in 1959, baby. Everything that comes out of mine is wrong. They even say I was born in Bahia. That’s what I get angry about. [que eu tinha 64 anos], is a lie. I swear to you on my daughters,” she said, in statements that again echoed on several websites.

In order to check the age and date of birth of the journalist and presenter, splash checked on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) website where Gloria Maria’s polling place was in the elections. Every citizen can check the information by consulting full name, date of birth and mother’s name.

When searching with the date 1949, the site said that one of the three pieces of information was incorrect. However, when inserting the date of 08/15/1959, the site showed the journalist’s polling place in Rio de Janeiro. This means that, according to the date consulted on the TSE website, Gloria Maria is turning 63 years old this Monday.

Career at Globo

Gloria Maria’s profile on Memória Globo says that she always studied in public schools, places that gave her cultural training: “I studied English, French, Latin and won all the school’s writing contests”.

Gloria Maria in one of the statements she gave to Memória Globo Image: Reproduction / Globo Memory

It was in 1970, the year in which she would have turned 12, considering her date of birth in 1959, that the journalist was taken by a friend to be a radio listener for Globo in Rio, also according to Memória Globo.

In consultation on the Federal Senate website, the text of Decree Law No. 229 of 1967 in the midst of the military dictatorship consolidated the change in the minimum age for apprentices from 14 to 12 years of age in Brazil — in 1974 another law returned to the minimum age in 14 years.

The journalist even managed to combine her studies at the Faculty of Journalism at PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University) with her job as a telephone operator at Embratel. However, Memória Globo did not indicate the year of graduation of the presenter of Globo Repórter at PUC, nor how old she was when she graduated from college.

A year after joining Globo, in 1971, she debuted as a reporter covering the collapse of the Elevado Paulo de Frontin, in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday, November 20th. In a statement to Memória Globo, she said that they called Globo saying that the elevator had fallen, but she was going out to lunch.

Gloria Maria returned to the place where the viaduct fell for a report 10 years later, in 1981 Image: Reproduction / TV Globo / Globo Memory

“It was a Saturday that we were going out for lunch, at 1:30 pm, we were going down the second floor there at the back and they called. We went back and then we’ll do how to find out or not, if there was no department?”, questioned Gloria.

“We went to the catalogue, look how crazy, to the phone book to see the residents there and call to see if it had happened and the first resident said it was. ‘It’s true’. Then we went there and then Globo sent soon a mobile unit there, one of the few live entrances. […] The first beating I took right away, almost my debut in journalism for real reporting, was practically with the high [Paulo de Frontin]”, he declared.

When she talked about her career in March this year on “Roda Viva” (TV Cultura), Gloria Maria, however, didn’t give up when she started: “I’ve never parked throughout my career. how long ago, but I kept changing. I never repeated myself”. In the same interview she said she wants to go to Mars in her farewell report.

The secret

The fact is that Gloria Maria doesn’t look her age, neither 63 nor 73 if you consider that she was born in 1949. When she was interviewed on “Programa do Jô” in 2014, she revealed that she took an average of 80 vitamins and pills a day to maintain health.

Gloria Maria was interviewed by Jô Soares in 2014 Image: Reproduction / TV Globo / Globoplay

“In the morning I take about 35, then about 20 in the afternoon, and the others throughout the day”. When the audience is impressed, Glória says that “this is normal, people. This is my way of taking care of myself”.

In 2019, she commented in an interview with the column Patrícia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, that she knew what people were most searching for about her on the internet: “Age, right?”.

I travel all the time. Where do I need to show my ID? I can’t hide my age. Everyone knows, there is no mystery. But that became folklore. Everyone is intrigued because I have almost 40 years of journalism. Three or four generations have seen me on TV. So they think, ‘This woman is 200 years old.’ What am I going to do? When I speak, no one believes. So better not to talk. I’m not going to take away the illusion of an entire country. People want to live off of it, let’s leave it, right? Gloria Maria for the column Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, in 2019

Gloria Maria even joked that the “secret” of age would never be revealed, not even by the largest newspaper in the country: “This will accompany me until death. Not even when I die I will let my age be mentioned, not even in the ‘Jornal Nacional'”.

Gloria Maria publishes bikini click, in 2021 Image: Playback/Instagram

“I have a rule: when they do my obituary in ‘JN’, the only thing you can’t have is age. I made everyone commit to me. If, after I’m dead, they put my age, I pull the leg of everyone,” he joked.

In the same interview, she said that she did not intend to retire and stop working. “Retirement? Not even dead. As long as I have legs and a cane to take me wherever I want, I’m in. When I don’t want it anymore, Globo retires me. And I also think that when a person retires, mentally they start to get old. I don’t even want to think about it. It never crossed my mind.”