Hubble Telescope photographs landscape of ‘celestial clouds’ in the Orion Nebula – 08/14/2022

It may look like a carefully painted work of art, but it is actually an image from the Hubble Space Telescope, predecessor of the James Webb.

The American (Nasa) and European (ESA) space agencies released on Friday, 12, a landscape of “celestial clouds” around the object Herbig-Haro HH 505, in the Orion Nebula, of the observatory of more than 30 years.

Launched in 1990, Hubble exceeded all expectations and is still “alive”.

In three decades, it made more than 1.5 million observations and its findings motivated the publication of 19,000 scientific articles, according to NASA. The observatory looked into the distant past of our universe, to locations more than 13.4 billion light-years from Earth.

NASA explains that Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions around newborn stars that form when stellar winds or jets of gas are expelled from them, creating shock waves that collide with nearby gas and dust at high speeds.

“In the case of HH 505, these streams originate from the star IX Ori, which is on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula, about 1,000 light-years from Earth,” he said.

The Orion Nebula is a stellar nursery – a region filled with dust and gas where thousands of stars are forming.

As the closest to Earth, it has become one of the most examined massive star-forming areas. In 2018, NASA published a “journey” through the nebula provided by Hubble’s lens.

The past month has been particularly eventful for the US agency. NASA has released the possible dates of the Artemis I mission – which will return to the Moon -, in addition to the first images captured by the James Webb space telescope. It also exhibited photos of Jupiter taken by the same observatory and even had Brazilian capitals as photographic models of the international space station (ISS).