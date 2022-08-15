“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland has announced that he will be taking a break from social media indefinitely. He posted a video in which he said he needs some time to take care of his mental health. He has faced personal problems that have hampered his career.

The actor has been working with cinema for fifteen years. Since he started acting, the artist said that he feels suffocated by the amount of things he reads about himself on the networks: “I find Instagram and Twitter suffocating. I feel trapped when I read certain things”, explained the artist.

Tom also said that the comments were bad for his mental health: “It was bad for my mental health state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app from my phone. I know there is a bad stigma. about mental health. I know reaching out and asking for help isn’t something we should be ashamed of, but it’s a lot easier said than done,” he said.

The actor’s last film was the adventure Uncharted, released in theaters in February. He will next be seen in The Crowded Room miniseries as Billy Millilgan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (currently called Dissociative Identity Disorder).