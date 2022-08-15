“I had the chance to be chosen…”

Influencer reports in an emotional text the changes that the singer had after the birth of his first daughter

Pregnant with another baby, Virginia opened her heart this Sunday (14) to her beloved Zé Felipe. In an open letter on Instagram, she says that the son of Poliana and the singer Leonardo, had changes that came to be added after the birth of the couple’s first child, Maria Alice. The message written with love to the singer, moved many fans.

“I couldn’t have chosen a better person to build a family, in fact, I think I had a great chance of being chosen! I didn’t imagine this would happen so fast to me, I didn’t think about building a family so soon, no it was part of my plans, but Zé Felipe arrived and showed me what love is, what a real relationship is, he changed my way of looking at life!”It started.

The famous influencer reports that she was sure that her family would be built from the first month with Zé: “He always knew what he wanted, from the first month together he talked about having children and I thought he said that because he was excited, beginning a relationship, excited… Today I know that he was born to be a father, to love, to care for, protect and I’m also sure I hit the jackpot, won the lottery and I thank God every day for that!”he wrote.

Virginia and Zé Goroba, as she often jokes with the singer, live a harmony that many couples wanted. At the end of the letter, the influencer still writes: “Zé Felipe, you deserve congratulations every day for the super dad you are, our princesses will be proud to say that their father is you and I know they will find their strength in you… Happy your big daddy day! Our safe haven”he added.