‘I imagined everything except hearing that I was abused,’ says woman who was raped during childbirth | Fantastic

A month after being raped in the delivery room, the victim of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra told the Fantastic details of the day of the crime. Accompanied by her husband, she spoke about the trauma of a day that should have been unforgettable because of the birth of a child, and not because of violence and cowardice.

“Instead of going out the front door, with my son on my lap, I went out the back of the hospital, hiding, ashamed,” says the woman.

She had just learned that she had been raped, in the delivery room, shortly after giving birth.

Lilia Teles: Who told you?

Mother: My sister. The hospital director wouldn’t let me leave the hospital without knowing. She said: ‘The anesthesiologist abused you’. I figured everything but that I was going to hear it, that I was abused.

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra is prevented from practicing medicine while the investigation opened by the Regional Council of Medicine is running, in secrecy. He is preventively detained in the Bangu Complex, in an individual cell, for having a university degree, and isolated from other detainees for security reasons.

At least two lawyers dropped the case. At Giovanni’s request, his defense will be made by the Public Defender’s Office, which declined to comment.

