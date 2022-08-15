‘I need to know what happened’, says mother of young man who died after party at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, in Curitiba | Paraná

The Civil Police said that it opened an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident. The case was treated as an accident by the organizers of the event.

“I want justice. I want to know what happened. I need to know. I need to see these cameras, I need to know what happened,” said Phelipe’s mother, Elisabeth Guerra.

The incident took place on Saturday (13). Police reported that the victim’s family made a police report (BO) about the situation on Sunday (14).

Police investigate death of young man after party at Pedreira, in Curitiba

In a statement, the organization said that the situation took place in an area with no access to the public and that rescue teams attended to the young man as soon as they realized the situation.

After the show, according to the organizers, the young man went to the space that has forbidden access and then security found the young man lying in the lake of the Ópera de Arame, which is next to the quarry.

The Civil Police reported that the victim was attended and sent in an ambulance to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the capital.

The City of Curitiba said that the young man arrived lifeless at the health unit.

The organization of the event reported that the images recorded by the surveillance cameras recorded that, “after the event ended and the public had completely left, the young man returned to the Pedreira complex, jumping over the external side wall and heading to an area with restricted access, which borders the Opera de Arame, the place where the fall took place”.

According to the organizers, in the images there were no signs of confrontation or aggression against the young man.

Relatives and friends of the young man protested against the boy’s death. The demonstration began peacefully but ended in confusion. The group burned a tire and broke the window of a store, which had to be protected with fences.

After the case, the Wire Opera was closed.

The organization of the event also stated that it does not measure efforts “to contribute to the elucidation of the facts together with the police and family authorities”.