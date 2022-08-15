“I think it will be a…”; Vargas finds out if he will play against Coritiba and fans don’t forgive him

The elimination of Atlético Mineiro, in Libertadores, still hurts around Mineirão. The Brazilian two-time champion team, which has already reached America once, had wasted chances to reach the semifinals of the competition. Although the decisive penalty was missed by Rubens, the great villain for the crowd was another athlete.

forward Eduardo Vargas managed to be sent off in the match against Palmeiras after just a few minutes of entering the game. The Chilean came off the bench under Cuca’s choice to take the penalties, but he did not continue on the field in time. The coach even criticized the athlete’s posture during the press conference that followed the elimination, questioning the attitude mainly due to the experience of the player.

The Board’s decision was to punish the athlete, who won’t even stay on the bench of the game against Coritiba. The attitude was understood by Vargas, who regretted the actions taken in Libertadores. Who also approved the position of the leaders was the athletic mass. Journalist Breno Galante talked to fans who went to Curitiba to watch the Brasileirão match and was unanimous the attitude of the fans.

A lady celebrated Vargas’ absence: “Good, I think it will be a reinforcement”. A father who accompanied his young son defended that the crowd “He’s kind of resentful of him, right. Vargas is grounded. It’s in the fridge, let’s put him in the fridge for a little bit”. Atlético enters the field this Sunday (14), at 11 am, at Couto Pereira.