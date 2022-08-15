Ibovespa above 110 thousand points will not last; Capital Economics sees 15% drop by year end – Money Times

This Monday (15th), the Ibovespa (IBOV) is under pressure from abroad, with bad data in China, which cut your prime loan interest rate, as industry and retail figures were below expectations in July. At around 11:15 am, the benchmark index of B3 (B3SA3) retreated 0.83%, to 111,825.13 points.

Despite today’s drop, the Ibovespa is recovering, and fast. Only in the last week, it accumulated an appreciation of 5.91%, closing above 112 thousand points.

THE Capital Economics highlights, in a report published on Friday (12), that the Brazilian stock market presents itself as one of the benchmarks of global equities with the best performance in 2022, a period that has been punishing for most markets.

Two factors explain the above-average performance of the Ibovespa throughout the year:

concerns over Brazil’s fiscal situation have subsided; and

the higher prices of commodities energy sources support the index.

James Reilly, assistant economist at Capital Economics, points out that spreads on US dollar-denominated sovereign bonds in Brazil changed little in 2022, despite a general deterioration in risk appetite, which culminated in widening spreads elsewhere.

“That probably helped the stock market [do Brasil] to keep, while others [mercados emergentes] dropped,” he says.

In the case of commodities, Reilly mentions the high exposure of the energy sector, which represents around 20% of the MSCI Brazil Index and “continued as a source of strength even as momentum in the materials sector waned”.

From the ascent… to the descent

Capital Economics estimates a drop of approximately 15% for the Ibovespa for the remainder of 2022.

That’s because, according to the consultancy, riskier assets should come under pressure in the coming months, as global financial conditions tighten and global economic growth indicators prove worse than expected.

The resumption should happen in the next two years, but it should still be limited, adds the consultancy.

Reilly believes that concerns over Brazil’s fiscal situation will grow again this year.

“The two candidates leading the October elections are proposing to change or eliminate the spending cap, pointing to a more accommodating fiscal policy. The result is that the public debt/GDP ratio will likely return to an upward trajectory soon”, says the assistant economist.

Another point highlighted by Reilly is that commodities, which have already entered a correction, should fall further (with the exception of Petroleum).

In Capital Economics’ view, industrial metal prices, including iron oreare expected to show a generalized decline as the Chinese economy stumbles.

Reilly comments that, against this backdrop, earnings expectations for listed Brazilian companies now look very optimistic.

“They still don’t seem to reflect the recent decline in commodity prices, much less the upcoming drops in those prices that we project,” he says.

“While we expect the MSCI Brazil Index to rise over the next few years, we doubt the scenario is set for it to perform above average, as in the latest rally in global risk sentiment; instead, we expect it to only make small gains, and smaller than we expect for most emerging market indices,” concludes Reilly.

Join the Money Times group on Telegram!

You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.