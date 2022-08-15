“In our lives…”; João Guilherme causes controversy with Leonardo in a Father’s Day post and the web has repercussions

The actor, on his Instagram profile, “ignored” Leonardo and paid tribute only to Danilo Tuffi, his stepfather, and Cesar Assolant, his maternal grandfather.

From a very young age, João Guilherme knows how the world of celebrities works. Son of Leonardo and brother of Zé Felipethe singer also dated celebrities like Larissa Manoela and, more recently, Jade Picon. In recent weeks, the boy went viral on the web for staying with well-known and renowned bloggers on the internet, such as Pink mouth and Yasmin Brunet.

Yesterday (14), at Father’s Daythe boy published a tribute to Danilo Tuffiher stepfather, and Cesar Assolant, maternal grandfather. the absence of Leonardo caught the attention of netizens, who echoed the matter on the networks: “Father is the one who is by your side every day. Money doesn’t buy love, João Guilhermeopined a fan, agreeing with the actor.

“Happy Father’s Day to these guys so important in our lives. I love you, thanks for the teachings”, he wrote. Fruit of the relationship between Leonardo and Naira Ávilathe 20-year-old was raised by tuffi. Even without receiving any honor from Joãothe sertanejo showed messages from his children Zé Felipe, Jessica Beatriz Costa, Pedro Leonardo and Monyque Isabella.

In 2019, João explained that he would like to publish a photo with Leonardobut couldn’t even find it virtually to register: “Happy Father’s Day. Regardless of the distance and the sloppy way, I feel your love from here, I feel a father’s love in the funny videos you send me at 4 o’clock in the morning on weekdays”.