In which states is it worth supplying with ethanol?

Ethanol has less combustion power than gasoline. Most of the time, it’s not worth replacing.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

With the reduction of the ICMS ceiling (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, prices at pumps have dropped in recent months. Both gasoline and ethanol had their values ​​decreased. It is important to point out that often, even if cheaper, it is not worth supplying with biofuel. This is because its combustion power is lower when compared to gasoline.

In the last week of July, the average value of ethanol dropped more than 25% in most states. According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the same period, gasoline had a reduction of 2.5%.

In some states, consumers can benefit from low prices and still save when opting for ethanol. The parity between biofuel and gasoline is 70%. That is, when the price of ethanol is equivalent to up to 70% of the price of gasoline. The calculation is simple, just divide the price of ethanol by gasoline. If the result is less than 0.7, it is advantageous. If the result is greater than 0.7, choose the petroleum derivative.

States where ethanol pays off

Given this reality, based on the latest ANP surveys, the only two states where it pays to supply ethanol are Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

At gas stations in the state of SP, the average price of biofuel is R$ 4.12. In Rio de Janeiro, the average value is R$ 5.26. The data are from July, released by the ANP.

ICMS in the States

ICMS is a state tax, that is, from the legislation determined by the Federal Government, the federative units had to reduce the rate to 18% and 17%. In most states, this rate exceeded 25%.

In Rio de Janeiro, ICMS on fuel was reduced from 32%, one of the highest rates in the country, to 18%. In São Paulo, the tax dropped from 25% to 18%. Losses from revenue are billions in both states. Through ICMS, governors allocate resources to other areas such as health and education.

Last month, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) granted an injunction to São Paulo and other states for the Union to compensate the states for the damage caused by tax relief. In this way, the debts between the federative units and the Union will be written off.

The Federal Government criticized the measure and filed a measure to prevent other state governments from starting to act in the same way.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.