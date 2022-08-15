Inspirations of different baby names with the letter P and their meanings

Nothing against “Paula” or “Pedro”, but how about innovating in your baby’s name?!
Looking for different names with the letter P? This article will definitely help you with that! After all, choosing the name of a drinks It’s a super important task, since it’s something that will accompany you for the rest of your life, isn’t it?! So, read on and get inspired by these distinctive names full of prosperous meanings.
Different baby names starting with the letter P
A new little one is coming to the family and you still don’t know what you’re going to call him? Your problems are over! Don’t worry, we’ll help you with this very complete list of 15 baby names with the letter P and their respective meanings. Check out!
- Petrus: is the Latin and German variation of the name Peter, whose origin is the Greek word petroswhich in turn means “stone or rock”.
- basement: of indigenous origin, more specifically from the Tupi-Guarani, Porã means “beautiful”.
- pebble: is the surname of a distinguished family in Italy and means “small and precious stone”.
- Pauline: this name is considered a French diminutive version of Paulina or Paula, and means “small and delicate”.
- pavlo: is a variation of the name Pablo and refers to someone calm, gentle and serene.
- padma: has Indian origin, in Sanskrit, and basically means “lotus”, which is a flower associated with Buddha, as well as cleansing the body and mind.
- Priya: this name also comes from Sanskrit and means “beloved” and “dear”.
- pakuna: has indigenous origin and symbolizes someone intelligent.
- Pliny: has a Latin origin and means “full”. By extension, he is also assigned the meaning of “abundant and rich”.
- Pierre: name of French origin meaning “stone”. A great French sociologist was called Pierre Bourdieu. In that sense, it is a name of very wise people.
- parvati: is an Indian name, has Sanskrit origin and refers to the goddess or Durga, Wife of Lord Shiva.
- Palladium: originates from Greek mythology. Palladium means consecrated to Pallas, a Greco-Roman deity.
- Peri: with Persian origin, this name is attributed to the feminine gender and has the meaning of “fairy” or “she who produces magic”.
- pearl: name of Italian origin and literally means “pearl”.
- paris: of Greek origin, Parísius means “begotten”. Furthermore, it is a name that attracts harmony, truth and justice.