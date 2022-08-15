Insurance auction brings together 0km vehicles from Jeep and Fiat; check out







The Superbid website is holding an online auction of vehicles from the insurance company Mapfre with its closing scheduled for August 19, at 12 pm.

A total of 43 vehicles will be auctioned, all resulting from accidents that occurred during transport from the factory to the dealerships. Most of them have minor damage, such as scratches on the bodywork, glass breakage and small dents.

Among the options, you can find several vehicles from the Fiat and Jeep brands, with initial bids ranging from R$10,000 for a Fiat Pulse 2022 to R$122,700 for a Jeep Commander OVR TD 380 2022.

One of the highlights is the electric Fiat 500E Icon, year 2022. Its current bid is R$155,590, while the price of this model on the Fipe table is R$239,398.00.

A Fiat Toro Volcano 1.3 Turbo, with the price on the Fipe list at R$158,223.00, has its most recent bid in the auction at R$83,740.00.

All vehicles already have the IPVA 2022 paid, with transfer documents ready in a maximum of 30 working days after the auction. Check the lots at this link.







