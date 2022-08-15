Interest on ‘yummy meat’ makes the fridge cost twice as much at Magazine Luiza

Customers who opt for Magazine Luiza’s “delicious meat” may find some surprises at the time of negotiation. That’s because this form of payment requires a down payment of more than 30% of the value of the product and makes a refrigerator double in price, from R$3,400 to R$6,800 in 18 months.

To buy the “yummy meat”, you have to pay a down payment on any product. The rest is paid in the carnê. The most common term is to divide into 18 months, according to a report by the portal. UOL, published on Sunday 14th. The site made a survey of prices of products in the store.

In the case of an Electrolux refrigerator frost free stainless steel duplex 371 liters, 110 volts, which costs R$ 3,400 in cash, the consumer would have to pay R$ 1,400 down payment and another 18 installments of R$ 300 in the booklet. In total, it would cost BRL 6,800, an increase of 96%, according to a budget made by a Magalu salesman.

The fee is not the same for all products. There are some where conditions are better. For a Probel Queen mattress, with springs, with a cash price of BRL 2,300, the store asks for BRL 700 down payment, plus 18 installments of BRL 135 in the booklet. The total is R$ 3.1 thousand, an increase of 33%.

Despite the basic interest rate (Selic) being at 13.75% per year, retailers are in the habit of charging higher interest rates because many people either don’t pay attention to the Selic or have no other option, explained Adriano Gomes, a finance professor. of ESPM and managing partner of Methode Consultoria.

“Yummy meat”

Last month, the company’s president, Luiza Trajanomade one call on customers to come to your stores. “Please,” he asked. The company accumulates successive drops in its shares. When resurrecting the old meats, Luiza said: “Remember that ‘yummy little meat’? Your purchases will be in installments that you can pay and we will even give a discount on interest. We are waiting for you. Go as soon as possible to one of our stores”.

Note from Magazine Luiza

“The values ​​presented in the examples cited do not reflect the reality of interest on direct consumer credit (CDC), by the Magalu booklet. The main credit tools in Magalu are the company’s cards — Magalu Card and Magalu Card. They correspond to 35% of sales in stores.

Third-party cards represent another 35% of sales. CDC is yet another credit tool used by those who do not have access to cards. It corresponds to only 6% of sales in our stores. The interest charged is in line with the market.

The focus on credit cards in Magalu’s strategy was also evidenced in a recent pre-approved credit campaign, in which 80% of customers were eligible for the company’s cards.”