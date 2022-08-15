Investing With High Inflation Or Buying Property

Which is better: investing in this scenario of such high inflation or buying a property that will appreciate in value over time? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that buying real estate is a form of investment, but it is necessary to analyze some parameters to decide what to do with your money.

“When we talk about investments, it’s not just the financial market. There are other ways too”, he declares.

Will property always appreciate in value? research well

Vivian says that some parameters need to be analyzed and compared between types of investment. It is necessary to know how long the applied money can be available, for example. In some investments, this withdrawal is immediate or falls the next day. In other investments, money is locked up for months or years. In the purchase of a property, the money is only available again with the sale of the good.

You also need to compare the return on an investment or fund with inflation. “You can have a perception of gain, but deep down this income may not even have paid for inflation”, he says.

According to her, before buying a property, it is worth looking at data from the real estate sector in recent years and from different regions and types of properties.

“You will perceive very different realities. Some regions have properties that had a profitability above inflation, with a very good appreciation, even if you discount all the costs involved. In other regions, the gain was very small or even with a loss”, says. For her, it is worth analyzing case by case.

Property: put all expenses on paper

If you choose to buy a property, it is recommended, says Vivian, to put on paper all the expenses that exist since the moment of purchase, such as taxes, notary fees and others. “Use a much more entrepreneurial and specialist look to make this decision”, she declares.

For the financial planner, you need to be careful with property investment proposals that promise guarantees that your money is yielding above inflation.

Is it worth investing even with high inflation?

Vivian says that the objectives of investments should be to protect your money from inflation, ensuring that your purchasing power will be maintained, and guaranteeing a real return (above inflation).

“So if you don’t invest, you’ll have an even bigger problem,” he says. According to her, the big point is to choose investments that have the potential to deliver a return above inflation.

Chat with Specialist is weekly

