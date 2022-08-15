Investors ‘flee’ state-owned companies in election year, with doubts about the future of companies

On the eve of the presidential elections, Brazilian investment funds show fear in relation to state-owned companies. The investments made by them in public companies are now at the lowest level since 2008, with R$ 36.1 billion in shares of these companies, which are listed on the Stock Exchange. The volume, considering data from mid-August, represents a drop of 43% compared to the position at the end of last year and 71% compared to 2019, pre-pandemic moment and when the historic maximum was reached, with R$ 124 .5 billion.

According to analysts, the lower allocation directly reflects research showing the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the leadership, at a time when part of Faria Lima is beginning to make clear its preference for a second term of Jair Bolsonaro, by the view that his government is pro-market, leaving aside the criticism about the spending promoted by the president in search of reelection. Before 2019, however, the previous peak of investments in state-owned companies had been in 2010, exactly during the Lula government, with a value of R$94.4 billion. In 2008, the year of the bankruptcy of the Lehman Brothers bank and the worst level in the historical series, investments in government company shares totaled R$ 30.4 billion.

The survey, carried out by TC / Economics the request of Estadão, covers all state-owned companies listed on the Stock Exchange, both federal and state-owned: there are 20 in all. The numbers also consider the investments of electrobras, privatized this year, but which still has the Union as its main shareholder, In other words, privatization does not explain the drop in the volume of investments in public companies this year. The reading should also take into account that, in addition to the greater or lesser allocation to state-owned companies in the period, the survey reflects the performance of papers, which in some cases lost value throughout this year. The study also does not take into account the purchase of foreign funds in the country.

Fund managers consulted by the report say that today the proximity of elections and the reading that there are more chances of privatization in a second government of Jair Bolsonaro than in a new term of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which has already positioned itself against the sale of state-owned companies. “Today, the market still assigns a 60% chance to Lula, a 35% chance for Bolsonaro and a 5% chance for other hypotheses,” comments a source who requested anonymity.

At the moment, risk aversion is high, which is reflected in the CDS (Credit Default Swap), title that works as a kind of insurance for credit operations in the country. Year-to-date, this index has already risen 18%. It recently surpassed 300 points, reaching the highest level since April 2020, the worst moment of the pandemic.

In general in election years, explains the partner and fund analyst at Nord Research, Luiz Felippo, one of the relevant points for the market is about a possible change of command of state-owned companies, something that can indicate what will be the adoption of strategic policies by the company. “There is some uncertainty about the type of management that the state-owned company can have, and this can make managers more fearful. And there are also other companies on the stock exchange with attractive prices, which leads to competition,” he says.

Fund managers are shifting portfolio positions in anticipation of elections; government agencies are currently being sidelined. Photograph: DANIEL TEIXEIRA / ESTADAO

O partner and manager of RPS Capital, Gustavo Fabrício, confirms that the political scenario has great influence on the Stock Exchange given the proximity of the elections, in October. “We are less than three months away from choosing the next president of Brazil, and this has a very big impact on what will happen with state-owned companies. The Bolsonaro government has shown itself to be more liberal for these companies, improving productivity and giving price freedom. The Lula government, like Dilma and the PT, had a more statist and price-controlling past, causing some state-owned companies to be loss-making in order to artificially seek to control prices and inflation,” he says. For this reason, he explains, the market chooses not to take the risk at this time.