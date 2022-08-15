iOS 16 PROMISES to rescue the function that users miss

O iPhone it is one of the most purchased cell phones in the world, so one must imagine that this is no accident. Many people say that they are willing to pay the high price of the smartphone, known by the symbol of the bitten apple, because of its many features and extreme quality.

But aside from the enviable processing power, elegant appearance and the iOS system that is loved by many users, there are some basics that turn out to be very attractions for those who use it too.

That way, whenever a popular feature disappears from the device, people protest. This is what happened when the battery percentage icon in the status bar disappeared. At the time, the developers removed the slash from there for the sake of aesthetics. The idea was that the spaces would be better distributed.

If the person wanted to see the bar there, he would have to place it manually through the widgets.

After a lot of complaining from users, it looks like this is finally making a comeback. Or at least that’s what everyone believes, largely because of a bust recorded last Monday, the 8th.

What happened is that in the fifth iOS test version, the slash can be noticed. She was appearing on phones like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone VS.

It’s worth remembering that older iPhones always showed battery status, but as soon as Face ID arrived, the feature was eventually discontinued. Part of the reason for his departure was the fact that Notch, with the True Depth camera, ended up taking up quite a lot of space in the status bar.

With that, Apple thought it was a good idea to sacrifice battery status in order to optimize the space that was there. In this way, those who have the iPhone X, for example, need to access the cell phone’s control center or, as previously mentioned, use a widget. Both options are more work than they used to be.

To return to the ease of seeing how much battery is left, it must make its return to the status bar with a new design and in the middle of a new way of dividing the spaces there. It is believed that in this new version it will be possible to check the specific percentage of the battery just by looking, thanks to its new look.

However it is also said that this function will be disabled. For the person to use it again, they will need to go to the settings, click on the “battery” bar and then activate the function.

Here is the list of iPhones that will have iOS 16 with the right to return this function: