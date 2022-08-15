IRB (IRBR3) says it evaluates potential share offering to raise funds; papers collapse

The IRB (IRBR3) sent clarification to the market this Monday morning (15th) after an article in the Brazil Journal stated that the reinsurer may increase its capital by approximately R$ 1 billion.

The company stated that, in general, it constantly evaluates various alternatives available to strengthen its financial condition, and that, in this context, it is studying the possibility of carrying out a fundraising operation. With the news, the shares opened sharply down, reaching a drop of 12.12%, at R$ 2.03, to be later put up for auction.

In principle, the operation would consist of a subsequent public offering for the primary distribution of common shares, all nominative, book-entry and without par value, issued by the company, all free and clear of any liens or encumbrances, with restricted placement efforts, to be carried out in Brazil, under the terms of applicable legislation and regulations, and with placement efforts abroad (“Potential Funding”), respecting the capital increase limit authorized by the company’s bylaws.

“It is noteworthy that, to date, the company has not defined or approved the effective realization of the Funding Potential or its structure, terms and conditions, in particular, the criteria for setting the issuance price of the new shares, and, therefore, on the present date, no public offering for the distribution of shares issued by it is being carried out in Brazil, the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction”, he stated.

The IRB stated that the effective realization of the potential funding, as well as any fundraising operation in the capital market that it may carry out, is subject, among other factors, to the conditions of the Brazilian capital market and

internationally, to obtain the necessary approvals, including the respective applicable corporate approvals, to favorable political and macroeconomic conditions, to the interest of investors, among other factors beyond the control of the company. “If carried out, the Potential Funding will be conducted in accordance with applicable legislation and regulations,” he said.

On Friday, the Brazil Journal stated that IRB Brasil should announce a capital increase this Monday to avoid falling below the industry regulator’s minimum capital requirements.

The value of the transaction could be between R$ 1 billion and R$ 1.5 billion, depending on the value that was fixed per share, around R$ 1 each, with an approximate discount of 50% in relation to the closing of this session, of R$ 2.30, according to the publication.

Last month, the IRB announced that it had lost BRL 273 million in May, in the wake of losses linked to crop failure in the south of the country, raising analysts’ concerns about the company’s capital situation.

In 2020, the IRB had already made a capital increase of BRL 2.3 billion to avoid the risk of falling out of compliance with the rules of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep), in the wake of a fraud scandal. The company discloses its results this Monday, after the market closes.

